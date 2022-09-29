ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Dayton employee indicted on child porn charges

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An ex-Dayton employee has been indicted for multiple charges relating to child porn according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ex-Dayton official RoShawn Winburn pleads guilty to corruption charge

RoShawn Winburn had previously been indicted on federal charges of wire fraud and public corruption. He was formerly the assistant administrator for the city of Dayton’s Human Relations Council.

He has now been indicted for the following:

  • One count of Voyeurism F5
  • One count of Endangering Children (sexual matter) F2
  • Two counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance F2
  • Two counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor (create, produce, publish) F2
  • One count of Tampering with Evidence (alter/destroy) F3
Ex-Dayton employee sentenced for stealing from city

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

