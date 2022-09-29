ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Look: Ed Sheeran releases new song 'Celestial' for 'Pokemon'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran has released a new song in collaboration with Pokémon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgsQt_0iFUGJKV00
Ed Sheeran released a single and music video for "Celestial," a song for the video games "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 31-year-old British singer released a single and music video for the song "Celestial" on Thursday.

The "Celestial" video shows Sheeran imagine a day where he is joined by his favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Squirtle, Machamp and Snorlax. The video is directed by Yuichi Kodama.

Sheeran recorded "Celestial" for the upcoming video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet , which launch Nov. 18 on Nintendo Switch.

"I've played Pokémon since I was in primary school," Sheeran said in a statement. "I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life/school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into and I've played it ever since."

"Even though I'm 31 now, I still own the same Game Boy Color and play Pokémon Yellow or Pokémon Silver on planes and trains when I'm on tour," he added. "It's such an honor to add a song into a Pokémon game and shoot a nostalgic video too."

Pokémon Company International president Kenji Okubo said working with Sheeran was "a dream come true" for the company.

"We are all such big fans of his and, not only was he a joy to work alongside, his authentic love of everything Pokémon really shines through. Yuichi Kodama has done a fantastic job of capturing a feeling of pure childlike joy and sense of adventure within the video too," Okubo said.

The Pokémon franchise includes the video games, trading card game, animated TV series and more.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet (Gen 9)

This guide covers all new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and will be updated often. So far, we know of 16 total new Gen 9 Pokemon, including the three new Pokemon starters, two Legendaries, and at least 180 total Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The newest Pokemon are the Fire- and Psychic-type Armarouge, Fire- and Ghost-type Ceruledge, and the new crab Pokemon Klawf, revealed in the trailer below.
COMICS
wrestlinginc.com

Theme Song For The Rock's Black Adam Released

The marketing campaign for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC movie "Black Adam" continues to kick into high gear. Following the most recent trailer for the film, the studio has released the theme music for "Black Adam" in advance of its October 21 release date. The theme, composed by Lorne Balfe, blends elements of a standard comic book soundtrack with a hip-hop-inspired backbeat as well as a chorus of singers that hint towards the movie's mythological backstory.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Celestial#Music Video#Pokemon Company#British#The Celestial#Squirtle#Pok Mon Scarlet#Nintendo Switch#Pok Mon Yellow
Collider

Festive ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Funkos Are Now Available for Pre-Order

Marvel fans are currently in the middle of Phase 4. While major projects like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are still to come in 2022, one of the smaller things we should be getting excited about is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special written and directed by James Gunn. The Holiday Special releases later this year, and now we got a new look at the Disney special thanks to Funko. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Funko Pop! line is now up for pre-order.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Director Admits Jurassic Park Probably Didn't Need Sequels

When Jurassic Park was released in the 1990s, immediately making things a franchise wasn't the first thin studios were considering, especially not with Steven Spielberg movies. As Doctor Malcolm says though, life found a way, and five sequels to the Michael Crichton adaptation have been released over the past three decades with the franchise bringing in over $6 billion at the global box office. The latest of these, Jurassic World Dominion, marked a culmination point for everything before it, reuniting the old and new casts into one. Even though it was a big movie for Universal, and the sixth in the entire franchise, director Colin Trevorrow has kind of admitted that all these sequels shouldn't exist.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

3 Netflix animated releases so good, they all have near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores

Looking back over the past several months, even into the latter part of 2021, some of the Netflix releases that have been — and continue to be — among the most critically acclaimed and well-received overall on the streamer haven’t always been the big-budget feature films, nor the live-action original TV series that Netflix is probably best known for. At least, not always. These days, when I find myself with time on my hands and pondering the question of what to watch next on the service? More often than not, it’s tended to be an animated release that I gravitate to.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Styles movies ranked

What is the best Harry Styles movie? OK, we know there’s not many to choose from, but we just love making lists and forcing movies to compete against one another for a fictional crown. Somewhere between his time in One Direction and forging his own solo music career, Harry...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pokemon's Life-Size Spheal Plush Is Now for Sale Stateside

The Pokemon Center knows what fans want, and what they want is life-size plushies. In the past few years, the franchise has put out a number of massive stuffies for fans to collect with items ranging from cute plushes to beanbag chairs. Of course, one of its most popular was Spheal as the round monster captured the hearts of netizens. And now, fans in the United States can nab Spheal for themselves.
COMICS
EW.com

Adele's 'Skyfall': Finally! A great James Bond theme! -- LISTEN

The history of themes to James Bond films is a storied one. From Shirley Bassey's brassy "Goldfinger" to Paul McCartney's hard rocking "Live and Let Die," Duran Duran's synthy "A View to a Kill" to Tina Turner's slinky "Goldeneye," the track designated to play over the opening credits to the latest 007 cinematic adventure has often climbed the charts, standing on its own as a pop hit.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming Very Soon

The first look at some polished Dead Space remake gameplay is coming very soon. Dead Space is a pretty seminal piece of horror in the video game medium. It took the ideas of games like Resident Evil and launched them into space, creating some of the most unnerving and disgusting atmospheres seen in gaming at that time. As a new horror IP, it quickly became a massive success and one of EA's most prominent franchises during that time. Dead Space 2 was arguably even better as it expanded the scale of the game and added even scarier moments, such as the infamous eye sequence. Dead Space 3 wasn't received as highly as the others, but many still enjoyed it, especially with the addition of co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO, REVIEW: Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale Lagoon Show at Halloween Horror Nights 31

In addition to all the terrifying houses and epic food, Halloween Horror Nights 31 features two shows, including a new lagoon show called Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale. The entrance to Central Park, which serves as the viewing area for Ghoulish!, is across from Mel’s Drive-In. Performances are usually on the hour between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, but be sure to check the sign or the Universal Orlando Resort app for up-to-date showtimes.
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
458K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy