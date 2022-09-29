Read full article on original website
For some time, gamers have been wondering what's going on with Google Stadia. When Google took a risk by jumping into gaming, no one knew how things were going to turn out. And after remaining relatively quiet for some time, Google has announced that it will be ceasing Stadia service in early 2023. Fans of the platform are saying RIP to Google Stadia, but many are also left with very real concerns about what will happen after Stadia is gone.
Stadia's Death Has Fans Scrambling To Save Their Games
The sun is setting on Google Stadia. As detailed in a message from Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison, the service will shut down on January 18, 2023. Players only had a short time with Google Stadia, which launched in November 2019. During that brief period, Stadia brought big titles, such as "Destiny 2," "Red Dead Redemption 2," and "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," to the cloud, along with exclusives like "Pixeljunk Raiders," "Outcasters," and "Hello Engineer."
Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld - What We Know So Far
It seems the handheld gaming market is heating up. Where previously Nintendo was dominating the high-power portable gaming scene with the Nintendo Switch, new high-profile contenders like the Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud are muscling in — apparently, even PlayStation might be giving portable gaming another go in the next few years, despite the complete failure of the PlayStation Vita. Now, it looks like Nintendo will be finding an unlikely competitor in the team of Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm.
Valorant: How To Fix Error Code 43
The free-to-play atmosphere in "Valorant" is constantly growing. According to data from Active Player, the game's been gaining players monthly since November 2022, and it's easy to see why. While the game isn't set in the same universe as Riot's other popular PC title, "League of Legends," "Valorant" has built a world and lore for itself that's both interesting and constantly growing with every agent release. The game is also changing esports and making it more inclusive, which is never a bad thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Logitech G Cloud Vs Nintendo Switch: Which Is Better?
The handheld gaming market is getting a little crowded. Between the Nintendo Switch, Valve's Steam Deck, and Apple Arcade's slew of hidden gems for iPhones and iPads, there's no shortage of options out there for those that want to take their games on the go. One of the more recent parties to throw its hat into the ring is Logitech with its new device: the Logitech G Cloud. The console has already gotten quite a bit of buzz, due in no small part to the fact that Microsoft has officially backed and supported the product.
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
Every Map In The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta, Ranked
The beta period for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was extremely successful. According to SteamDB, the beta for the game had a peak of nearly 170,000 players, who unlocked beta rewards that included skins, stickers, charms, and even weapon blueprints. These players had a lot of feedback for developers. While there was concern over the cheating problem that Activision had already warned gamers about prior to the beta, most of the complaints were about things like wonky footstep sounds and a bad UI for PC players.
European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda
BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European telecoms providers are set to win their decade-long fight to make Big Tech pay for network costs, thanks to sympathetic EU regulators and the bloc's efforts to rein in U.S. tech giants, according to industry and regulatory sources, in the EU's strongest move yet to set a global standard.
