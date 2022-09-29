ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Two Cortland residents arrested after Walmart theft

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Two Cortland residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office determined that Brittany Aguilar and Devin Diaz, both 20, worked together to steal merchandise from the store.

The defendants were both arrested and issued appearance tickets for one count of Petit Larceny and one count of Conspiracy.

They were released on their own recognizance and will appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on October 17th.

