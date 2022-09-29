Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul hits back at $100 million Eddie Hearn lawsuit: “We’re going to debunk that”
Jake Paul says he’s going to “debunk” the $100 million lawsuit brought against him by Eddie Hearn for making claims about the corruption of a judge. As he’s made waves in the world of boxing, Jake Paul has remained true to the persona that helped him become an internet star in the first place.
Boxing Scene
Shields: I’ve Seen Mikaela Go Through The Trenches; Can Alycia Switch Up the Game Plan?
The upcoming women’s junior lightweight title unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner may come down to pure grit, according to Claressa Shields. Shields, the three division titlist and Michigan native, was recently asked who she thinks will win the contest between the heated American rivals, and while she did not answer the question head-on, she did indicate whom she believes has proven herself more in situations of extreme duress.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford in jeopardy
By Chris Williams: The November 19th undisputed welterweight clash between unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is currently in jeopardy over the contract. WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants transparency to the expenses for the event because he’s not getting a guaranteed purse. Crawford will be getting a percentage of the net revenue for the fight. As a result, he wants the power to be able to approve or reject expenses for the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has called out MMA fighter Nate Diaz for a boxing match. Some fans would see this as a sign of desperation on Broner’s part, looking to fight a non-boxer. This move suggests that Broner is no longer confident enough to...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th
By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo next Saturday, Oct.8th
By Dan Ambrose: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora will be defending his interim WBC junior middleweight title against Carlos Ocampo this Saturday night, October 8th, on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The televised portion of the event kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards: No Room For Error Against a Fighter Like Felix Alvarado
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF title against Felix Alvarado on a night of boxing in Sheffield. Edwards headlines Probellum’s debut show in the Steel City on Friday, November 11 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. And also added to the card, unbeaten super bantamweight prospects...
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: Haney Clearly Top Guy At 135; Anybody Say Otherwise Definitely Hatin' On Him
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson understandably believes he’d dethrone Devin Haney if he receives the opportunity to dethrone the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion. Stevenson doesn’t dispute Haney’s status as the best lightweight in boxing, though. It’s inarguable, according to Stevenson, that Haney has earned that distinction...
Boxing Scene
JoJo Diaz Views William Zepeda Showdown As "Sink Or Swim"
Blessed with an opportunity to headline yet another big-time card, Joseph Diaz is well aware that his time in the pugilistic spotlight will come to an end if he doesn't perform to the best of his abilities. On October 29th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Diaz will be...
Boxing Scene
Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match
Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
Boxing Scene
Eder Jofre, Former Two-Division World Champion, Passes Away at 86
Brazil`s greatest world champion and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Eder Jofre, has died at the age of 86. A former bantamweight and featherweight champion of the world, Jofre`s record of 72-2-4 and 50 KO`s, made him a legend. He`s part of the knockout brotherhood with 50 or more stoppages, denoting sheer might but also uncanny timing.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr wants Tyson Fury on December 3rd
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says he’s game to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd. Fury’s dad, John Fury, mentioned former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) as one of the three options to replace Anthony Joshua for a fight against Tyson in December.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez won’t beat Bivol in rematch says Shawn Porter
By Sean Jones: Shawn Porter says he no longer believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol after watching the way he gassed out against an old Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17th. Porter notes that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) faded in the later rounds against the 40-year-old...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Andrade, Canelo-Golovkin, Joe Joyce, Haney, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as former two division champion Demetrius Andrade, the Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy, heavyweight contender Joe Joyce, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, and much more. Hey Bread - It's always sad to see your favorite fighters age. Knew that...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Favors Ryan Garcia Over Gervonta Davis
With both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis continuing their curse-filled war of words, the two appear anxious to settle their long-standing rivalry in the ring. Once the loquacious budding star disposed of Javier Fortuna via sixth-round stoppage during their July showdown, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) looked directly into the lens of the camera before calling Davis out. Unamused by his persistent need to challenge him in the public eye, Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has met Garcia’s ambitious callouts with his own verbal threats.
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis Announces Date For WBC Title Bout Against Jose Zepeda
By Vince Dwriter: Back in October 2019, the then WBA Super lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis traveled abroad for a unification bout to face the WBC/IBF Super lightweight champion Josh Taylor at the O2 Arena in London. The highly anticipated unification match turned out to be a back-and-forth contest that was very entertaining, but unfortunately for Prograis, he lost the bout by way of majority decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr not worried about Conor Benn’s power
By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr says he’s going to smile at Conor Benn if he connects with a big shot similar to the one that he nailed journeyman Chris Algieri with last December with his fourth round knockout. Eubank Jr says he’s got a better chin than the...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I'm Here To Make Nothing But Great Fights
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is looking to make the biggest fights possible, as the 36-year-old boxer continues his career in the coming weeks. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he was stopped in the eleventh round of his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury.
