The wing-ers are in for Saratoga wing off!
Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs
A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
Shelter: Cat thrown from pickup in Stillwater
The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for help finding the owner of a cat, which they say was thrown from a moving pickup truck on Wednesday.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale
The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
glensfallschronicle.com
(g)row in GF; Cuddle Bugs in SGF: Kids & parents stores open
(G)row — “curated cuteness for kiddos 0-5” — opened in late May on Exchange Street in Glens Falls. “At (g)row,” says its website, “you will find clothing, toys, and gear for children age 0-5 as well as special gifts for parents (and parents-to-be!) and a selection of maternity clothes.”
mylittlefalls.com
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
WNYT
New performance, wellness, recovery spot opens in Albany
Power – Performance, Wellness, Recovery is now open at its new location at Slip 12 in Albany. Slip 12 is the old Huck Finn’s Warehouse – which is undergoing a transformation. It will be filled with commercial tenants. This is the first one to move in. The...
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
WNYT
Saratoga County brothers arrested for “Trainsurfing” in New York City
Police say two brothers from Saratoga County were caught riding on top of a train in New York City. The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew and John Hogan, from Wilton and Saratoga Springs respectively, were caught surfing on top of a Queens-bound subway train. According to the...
Papa Brillo’s opening new location in East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is opening a second location in East Greenbush. The original location is in Pittstown.
glensfallschronicle.com
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
WNYT
Parking restrictions in place for Albany’s Oktoberfest
The city of Albany is celebrating the start of October Saturday with its annual Oktoberfest. There will be lots of beer, food and fun. However, there will also road closures and parking restrictions in place. Saturday from 5 a.m. until midnight, parking is restricted on Broadway, both the east and...
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate Factory gets new owners
Uncle Sam's All American Chocolate Factory has new owners. This comes after previous owner Joe Suhrada said he is retiring from the business after 33 years on October 1.
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Hundreds Gather at Mohawk Chevrolet for Pet Adoption Clinic
BALLSTON SPA — Mohawk Chevrolet welcomed community members to its dealership this past Sunday, Sept. 25 for Mohawk Auto Group’s second in-person pet adoption clinic of the year. Capital Region shelters were scattered throughout the lobby, service drive and exterior to introduce adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles and birds to potential owners.
