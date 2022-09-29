ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bike recycling program offered in Saratoga Springs

A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Photos: 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale

The Lake George Examiner sent a crew to Warrensburg Saturday morning, Oct. 1, to examine the 2022 World’s Largest Garage Sale. As always, the combination of flea markets, antique dealers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and homeowner yard sales provided an entertaining and interesting day. Among the usual deals on socks, tools and cookware, the team spotted lamps crafted from metal piping, Beetle Juice leggings, taxidermied critters and lots of dolls.
WARRENSBURG, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

(g)row in GF; Cuddle Bugs in SGF: Kids & parents stores open

(G)row — “curated cuteness for kiddos 0-5” — opened in late May on Exchange Street in Glens Falls. “At (g)row,” says its website, “you will find clothing, toys, and gear for children age 0-5 as well as special gifts for parents (and parents-to-be!) and a selection of maternity clothes.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese

Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WNYT

New performance, wellness, recovery spot opens in Albany

Power – Performance, Wellness, Recovery is now open at its new location at Slip 12 in Albany. Slip 12 is the old Huck Finn’s Warehouse – which is undergoing a transformation. It will be filled with commercial tenants. This is the first one to move in. The...
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel

Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Parking restrictions in place for Albany’s Oktoberfest

The city of Albany is celebrating the start of October Saturday with its annual Oktoberfest. There will be lots of beer, food and fun. However, there will also road closures and parking restrictions in place. Saturday from 5 a.m. until midnight, parking is restricted on Broadway, both the east and...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Hundreds Gather at Mohawk Chevrolet for Pet Adoption Clinic

BALLSTON SPA — Mohawk Chevrolet welcomed community members to its dealership this past Sunday, Sept. 25 for Mohawk Auto Group’s second in-person pet adoption clinic of the year. Capital Region shelters were scattered throughout the lobby, service drive and exterior to introduce adoptable dogs, cats, reptiles and birds to potential owners.
BALLSTON SPA, NY

