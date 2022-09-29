DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. The blocked-up weather pattern over the Lower 48 continues, maintaining dry, pleasant conditions across Iowa. Temperatures will continue to trend above the norm the next couple days, meaning highs in the upper 70s. We finally get a weather system back into the Midwest by Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be a wave of energy arriving in Iowa Tuesday night and sweeping across the state into Wednesday morning. Still doesn't look impressive in terms of strength or moisture, so we're likely just looking at more clouds, and maybe some isolated light showers in that timeframe.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO