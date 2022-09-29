ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Pismo Beach welcomes longboard competition

By Sandy Chávez
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMpC0_0iFUE6rt00

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Opening day of the World Surf League's (WSL) Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will kick off in Pismo Beach on Friday.

Organizers said the competition will be an opportunity for competitors to get their chance at joining the world’s best on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour threats.

"Through the introduction of fresh talent we are able to continue pushing our professional athletes to compete at their highest levels,” said Kirra Seale, Senior Manager of the WSL Longboard World Tour.

Emerging talent can show out at Pismo Beach from Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, for the full schedule click here.

According to WSL, talent to look out for include current World No. 5 Kelis Kaleopa’a (HAW), Southern California’s own Avalon Gall (USA) and Sophia Arky (USA), and 2021 breakthrough competitor Keani Canullo (HAW).

According to WorldSurfLeague.com , the World Surf League is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning the undisputed World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world’s best surfers on the world’s best waves.

The post Pismo Beach welcomes longboard competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Scarecrows Sightings Abound in These Quaint California Towns

SCARECROWS OF THE GOLDEN STATE: Wherever you roam in the fall, whether you're calling upon a mountain-top hamlet, a beach-close community, or a picturesque part of wine country, you're likely to see a straw-filled figure placed near a mailbox, by a door, or at the entrance of a building. The figure may be rocking a top hat or waving hello or engaged in some sort of everyday activity, but your next step is clear: You need to take a quick picture of this autumn-inspired adorableness. Because the scarecrow? It remains one of the enduring icons of fall, a sweet and homespun symbol of the season. But finding a playful profusion of scarecrows clustered in one town, or at least festooning the fronts of several businesses in a single city, is a rather rarer event, unless, of course, you're calling upon some special California spots: Cambria and the towns of the Santa Ynez Valley.
CAMBRIA, CA
biteofthebest.com

Breakfast at Blue Sky on the Bay, Morrow Bay, CA

It was one of my last days on the beautiful Central Coast of California. My sister and I had decided to drive up to Morro Bay for brunch. She frequented Blue Sky, located waterside along the Embarcadero, that offers an all-day breakfast with friendly service and beautiful views of Morro Rock and the Estero Bay.
MORRO BAY, CA
biteofthebest.com

Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA

Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
PISMO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Pismo Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfers#For Hope#The World Surf League#Wsl Longboard Tour
SFGate

Can Solvang overcome 'Danish Mafia' to become the next Carmel?

The Central Coast town Solvang built its signature faux-traditional Danish village in the 1940s and the townspeople are plotting a revamp.  A new generation of world-class chefs, barkeeps and merchants is making steady gains to revitalize Solvang. Yet they’re discovering that changing a beloved place’s carefully orchestrated image —  transforming Solvang from a spot to roll in on a tour bus and grab a mini Danish flag into a true destination — is a heady task. One bar owner called it a bureaucratic nightmare and described to SFGATE the cohort who is resisting any change. “All they seem to care about is their bakeries. We call it the Danish Mafia and it’s true. It’s well known that’s what’s happening. A small group of people made decisions for everyone.”  
SOLVANG, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy