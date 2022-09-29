Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd news LIVE: Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments cause stir, Man City loss reaction, PSV set Gakpo transfer price
MANCHESTER UNITED were woefully short of their cross-town neighbours during a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden did the damage as City dominated the game, going 6-1 up before United pulled back two late goals. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the match. Erik ten...
Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news
How to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream on your phone, tablet or computer from anywhere in the world.
SkySports
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Roy Keane says Manchester United players should be 'embarrassed' after trailing 4-0 in derby
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City as "hugely embarrassing". Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Man United thrashing to City 'out of respect' - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during the side's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City out of "respect" for the striker. Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad Stadium, despite United finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Result, final score and reaction as Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick
Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a...
Yardbarker
Watch: All The Goals As Manchester City Trounce Manchester United 6-3
Manchester City thumped bitter rivals Manchester United earlier today as The Cityzens maintained their unbeaten start to the season. The Sky Blues have only dropped points in games against Newcastle and Aston Villa, drawing with both sides. The headlines following today's win will be dominated by Erling Haaland and Phil...
Reality check for United as City wins Manchester derby 6-3
MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat tricks Sunday as Erik ten Hag was humiliated in his first Manchester derby. Manchester City destroyed rival Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad and moved to within a point of Premier League leader Arsenal. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Key talking points as Premier League returns with north London and Manchester derbies
The Premier League resumes this weekend with derbies in Manchester and north London and a number of other interesting fixtures.Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential talking points.Potential rustinessAfter the postponement of the September 10-12 round of fixtures, three more games the following week and a further pause for international football, it has been almost a month since some teams were last in action.It will be intriguing to see how quickly sides get back up to speed and whether the break has benefited them or broken their momentum.With an intense block of matches coming before the stoppage for...
England vs USA: Date, TV channel, live stream FREE, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Women’s Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The challenge...
Reading vs Tottenham - Conti Cup preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the all-WSL group stage clash between Reading & Tottenham in the Continental Cup.
Douglas Luiz stalls on signing new Aston Villa contract
Steven Gerrard says there has been no progress on a new contract at Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, who is a target for Arsenal.
Arsenal flex their title credentials by dismantling Antonio Conte's Tottenham
Arsenal proved their status as title contenders with an emphatic north London derby victory.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus looking at making a move for Manchester United defender
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is heading towards the free transfer market and several clubs are looking to sign him. The Portuguese star has become United’s first-choice right-back under Erik Ten Hag, but his current deal expires at the end of this season. He hasn’t been offered a new...
Jude Bellingham makes history as he captains Dortmund aged 19 and shows why Man Utd, Chelsea and rest of Europe want him
JUDE BELLINGHAM made history by becoming the youngest Bundesliga captain EVER. The Englishman had the armband for Dortmund's visit to Cologne on Saturday, at the age of just 19. And that made him the youngest captain in the history of the German top division. Despite not being on the winning...
Juventus vs Bologna live stream: how to watch Serie A for free online and on TV, team news
Max Allegri is under pressure at Juve, while Bologna have new boss Thiago Motta in charge. How to watch a Juventus vs Bologna live stream in Serie A wherever you are in the world.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Chelsea looks to keep up its top-four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The match is Graham Potter’s first in the Premier League since leaving Brighton for new digs in London. The Blues drew Salzburg in 1-1 in Potter’s first match with Chelsea, and many eyes will be trained on his Starting XI.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Manchester City
Manchester United will be looking to continue their fantastic turnaround in from against city rivals, Manchester City. United have picked up vital wins in the past weeks as they look to overturn a poor start to the season. Since losing to Brighton and Brentford, United are yet to drop a point in the league.
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
90min
863
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0