Premier League

SkySports

Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Roy Keane says Manchester United players should be 'embarrassed' after trailing 4-0 in derby

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City as "hugely embarrassing". Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Result, final score and reaction as Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick

Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a...
Yardbarker

Watch: All The Goals As Manchester City Trounce Manchester United 6-3

Manchester City thumped bitter rivals Manchester United earlier today as The Cityzens maintained their unbeaten start to the season. The Sky Blues have only dropped points in games against Newcastle and Aston Villa, drawing with both sides. The headlines following today's win will be dominated by Erling Haaland and Phil...
The Independent

Key talking points as Premier League returns with north London and Manchester derbies

The Premier League resumes this weekend with derbies in Manchester and north London and a number of other interesting fixtures.Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential talking points.Potential rustinessAfter the postponement of the September 10-12 round of fixtures, three more games the following week and a further pause for international football, it has been almost a month since some teams were last in action.It will be intriguing to see how quickly sides get back up to speed and whether the break has benefited them or broken their momentum.With an intense block of matches coming before the stoppage for...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Chelsea looks to keep up its top-four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The match is Graham Potter’s first in the Premier League since leaving Brighton for new digs in London. The Blues drew Salzburg in 1-1 in Potter’s first match with Chelsea, and many eyes will be trained on his Starting XI.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Manchester City

Manchester United will be looking to continue their fantastic turnaround in from against city rivals, Manchester City. United have picked up vital wins in the past weeks as they look to overturn a poor start to the season. Since losing to Brighton and Brentford, United are yet to drop a point in the league.
