DeKalb County police looking for hit-and-run driver that put motorcyclist in hospital
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The crash happened on North Hairston Road on Sept. 23. The motorcycle rider, Ricardo Vidal, survived the crash but did sustain some injuries. He told FOX 5 Atlanta’s...
Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
Man killed, another injured in shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning. Police said a total of two men were shot at 2612 Steele Ave. SW, which is the address of an apartment complex in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One...
Man killed in double shooting outside Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one dead on Sunday morning. The Atlanta Police Department said someone shot two men at around 2:52 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Steele Avenue in Browns Mills Park. One of the men died from multple gunshot...
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta. Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man...
1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; police probe scene outside church
One man is dead and another injured after being shot just outside Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead
A double shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to police.
Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
Mattie’s Call issued for 81-year-old DeKalb man with dementia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man. A Mattie’s Call has been issued for 81-year-old Wilber Simmons. Police said he was last seen on Saturday, October 1, at 4 p.m. on 3841 Panola Mill Ct in Lithonia, Georgia.
Hit-and-run survivor wants driver responsible arrested, charged
DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The motorcyclist survived and wants the driver responsible to be arrested and charged.
Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, police said....
Gwinnett County police are investigating the shooting death of a teen
Neighbors are shocked something like this would happen so close to home. Police are still looking for the suspect who killed the 17-year-old Sunday afternoon.
Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is behind bars after she murdered a relative by strangling, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department. The incident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, occurred on Loch Highland Pass in Roswell, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m....
Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
One person dead, another shot in church parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 550 Lindsay St....
One person reported dead in a Decatur house fire
DeKalb County fire officials say when they arrived on the scene, heavy flames and smoke were coming from what they later figured out was a car port. That's where they say they found the body of the now deceased victim.
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. At around 5 a.m., police say they responded to a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Beeler Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man...
