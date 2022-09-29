ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
Man killed in double shooting outside Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one dead on Sunday morning. The Atlanta Police Department said someone shot two men at around 2:52 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Steele Avenue in Browns Mills Park. One of the men died from multple gunshot...
17-year-old found shot, killed on Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision's basketball court on Mariray Ct SE, Gwinnett Police said. The neighborhood is not far from Grace New Hope Church in Lawrenceville.
1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta. Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man...
Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
One person reported dead in a Decatur house fire

DeKalb County fire officials say when they arrived on the scene, heavy flames and smoke were coming from what they later figured out was a car port. That's where they say they found the body of the now deceased victim.
DECATUR, GA

