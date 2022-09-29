Read full article on original website
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 30, 2022
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Union School District Parent Academy, in collaboration with the Greenfield Recreation Department and Greenfield Police Department, has planned a Fun Run and Field Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Vista Verde Middle School, 1199 Elm Ave., in Greenfield. There will be a 3K run, field games, food, drinks, music and more beginning at 9 a.m.
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield installs pop-up safety demonstration on 12th Street
GREENFIELD — Residents of Greenfield will have an opportunity to experience a street makeover designed to be safer and more comfortable for all users. To improve safety and encourage walking and bicycling, the City of Greenfield — in partnership with the Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC), Ecology Action and the Monterey County Health Department — has installed temporary pedestrian improvements along 12th Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Main supplier and drug distributor in Massachusetts drug trafficking organizations sentenced to prison
BOSTON – The main supplier and drug distributor of two drug trafficking organizations was sentenced for his role in a wide-ranging cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Massachusetts. According to the Department of Justice, Kenji Drayton, 42, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest 4 months after fatal Worcester fire brings relief to neighbors
WORCESTER - When Yvonne Ngoiri walked into court, she glanced over at victims' relatives watching, along with some fellow tenants who lived in the Worcester apartment building she's accused of setting on fire. The 36-year-old only spoke two words in court, again and again. "To this indictment how do you plead, guilty or not guilty?" asked the court clerk. "Not guilty," she said.She faces nine counts in all, including second-degree murder and arson, for allegedly starting the fire that killed four residents and injured others."People died. For what? I don't care who you are or what you are, you don't deserve...
Comments / 0