WORCESTER - When Yvonne Ngoiri walked into court, she glanced over at victims' relatives watching, along with some fellow tenants who lived in the Worcester apartment building she's accused of setting on fire. The 36-year-old only spoke two words in court, again and again. "To this indictment how do you plead, guilty or not guilty?" asked the court clerk. "Not guilty," she said.She faces nine counts in all, including second-degree murder and arson, for allegedly starting the fire that killed four residents and injured others."People died. For what? I don't care who you are or what you are, you don't deserve...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO