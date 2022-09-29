Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players furious as Niantic increases cost of PokeCoins
Niantic recently announced that the price of PokeCoins would be increasing for certain players, and trainers are furious in light of recent outrageous box prices. It’s no secret that fans of Pokemon Go aren’t happy with the monetary decisions Niantic has made over the past couple of years. From increased Remote Raid Passes to expensive event tickets, players have repeatedly expressed their discontent with how much it costs to enjoy Pokemon Go.
dexerto.com
TSM to make long-awaited CSGO return in 2023
TSM have announced they’re returning to CSGO in 2023, more than five years after their departure from the esport. And this time, they’re building a brand-new roster from the ground up in Europe. TSM didn’t have a long stay in CSGO, but they certainly had an impactful one....
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 anti-cheat flamed as exploit lets some players kick opponent from games
EA introduced an anti-cheat for FIFA 23 on PC but cheaters have already found a workaround, with a devastating exploit allowing players to be kicked from games. Crashing, missing features, and cheaters made FIFA on PC a frustrating experience for years. EA attempted to even the playing field by introducing an anti-cheat on PC for FIFA 23. The EA AntiCheat (EAAC) prevents files and software from being injected into the game.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?
Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
dexerto.com
PlayStation Stars leak reveals Diamond “invite only” tier for players
PlayStation’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars reportedly features an invitation-only tier, according to new leaks about Sony’s fresh scheme for PS Plus subscribers. Since the inception of the PlayStation Store, players have wondered whether Sony would implement a service akin to Xbox’s Microsoft Rewards program. In exchange for...
dexerto.com
CSGO star dupreeh becomes first pro to reach $2m earnings milestone
Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen has become the first CS:GO player to pass $2 million in career earnings after Vitality won ESL Pro League Season 16. The Danish player solidified his position at the top of CS:GO’s highest earners on October 2 as he helped Vitality to beat Team Liquid in the grand final of ESL Pro League Season 16 — a marathon of a best-of-five series that went the full distance.
Tiger Woods yet to announce if he joins strong Bahamas field
Tiger Woods has another loaded field for his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods on Tuesday announced 17 players for the 20-man field, and all but four are from the top 21 in the world ranking. Still to be announced is whether the player at No. 1,195 in the world — Woods — will tee it up at Albany.
GOLF・
