Paso Robles, CA

Countdown to 92nd Annual Pioneer Day Begins with Kick-Off Party

By Camille DeVaul
 3 days ago
The fundraising event drew 300 people, making it one of the best years yet

PASO ROBLES — As the Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party concluded this past Saturday, Sept. 24, the final countdown to the 92nd Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day officially begins.

For the second year, the Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party was held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, following prior years being held at the Paso Robles Events Center. Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee Chairman Margaret Wicks estimates about 300 people attended this year’s event.

“I believe that … this could have been the biggest, best attended, Pre-Pioneer Day / Kick-Off Party in 25 years and possibly longer,” stated Wicks.

The Kick-Off Party is the committee’s primary fundraiser for the Pioneer Day festivities. The event hosts an auction, music, dancing, food, drinks, and plenty of socializing, with the opportunity to meet this year’s royalty.

Husband and wife Howie and Bev Steinbeck are the 2022 Pioneer Day Marshal and Queen. You can find more on their family history in Paso Robles in the upcoming October issue of Paso Magazine.

There are seven young women this year representing the different regions of Paso Robles as the Pioneer Day Belle and her attendants. Jenna Wilshusen​ will be representing the El Pomar area as the 2022 Pioneer Day Belle. Her attendants are Graceann Cooper, Jane Foltz-Cary, Brooklyn Pesenti, Ellie Sonniksen​, Kylie Stroud​, and Emily Wilson​.

All of the 2022 Pioneer Day Royalty will be seen riding in the parade in just less than two weeks.

Wicks explains that the cost of putting together the Pioneer Day Parade and activities varies yearly but is typically over $10,000.

She explains, “This is a fundraiser for us to help fund and support the parade activities and everything that it takes to put those activities together and put it on.”

She had many people to thank for putting together this year’s fundraiser, including Event Chair Tara Tedeschi, Shannon Carter, Emily Brush, Sarah Kramer, Ashley Boneso, Brush Family BBQ and their crew, Fran Tognazzini, Shan McCornack, Kelli Johnson, Karli Twisselman, Andy Brown, and his family, Tami Bertoni, Travis Hansen, Lori Woods, Mark Perry, Zach Taylor, Les Stemper, Justin Brush, and Robby Boneso.

She commended everyone’s efforts, adding that the day “went off without a hitch.”

Paso Robles Pioneer Day first debuted on Oct. 12, 1931, as a day to bring together the town’s city folk and farmers and give thanks to one another. Each year, the day starts with the Pioneer Day Parade filled with local groups and antique equipment. The rest of the day is filled with socializing in the park over the freshly made traditional beans, the Whiskerino Contest, and tours of the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum and Paso Robles Area Historical Society and Museum.

“It is Paso Robles tradition,” explained Wicks. “I think it is important to remember your roots, and that’s kind of what it all boils down to, where did all of this start?”

This year’s Pioneer Day is Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. and starts on 16th and Spring streets in Downtown Paso Robles.

For more information on Pioneer Day, visit pasoroblespioneerday.org/home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbm7s_0iFUCi3i00
Photos by Derek Luff

