New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Weed killer detected in Australian urine samples

Dr. Sarit Kaserzon and Ph.D. candidate Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences led a team which tested urine samples from more than 1,800 Australians and compared them with 27 samples from New Zealand farmers. "We detected low levels of glyphosate, the world's most commonly used herbicide...
Low awareness of kidney disease remains a challenge for clinical trial recruitment

Among 80 participants of the NKF Patient Network, a national U.S. kidney disease registry, 60% were not aware of their kidney function level. The NKF Patient Network (NKFPatientNetwork.org) is a nationwide kidney disease patient registry created to improve the lives of people with kidney disease through research, clinical care, and drug development. The network has a secure portal for participants to share their experiences and data, and for providers to upload electronic health records upon patient consent. The network also offers individualized education and support.
Non-opioid compounds squelch pain without sedation

A newly identified set of molecules alleviated pain in mice while avoiding the sedating affect that limits the use of opiates, according to a new study led by researchers at UC San Francisco. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine—drugs commonly used in hospitals as sedatives—but are chemically unrelated to them and may not be addictive.
Ensuring diverse participation in Alzheimer's clinical trial participants

Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
Cancer cells adopt hitherto unknown state to facilitate metastasis

The ancient Egyptians, as described in the Ebers Papyrus, already knew that palpation—feeling for hardened lumps—can help diagnose breast cancer. Palpation is still an important element in early screening for breast cancer. On the other hand, measurements on individual cancer cells show that they are softer than the healthy epithelial cells from which they stem, which probably makes them better able to metastasize in dense human tissue. An international collaborative project led by the Soft Matter Physics Division at Leipzig University got to the bottom of this apparent paradox and has now published its findings in the journal Nature Physics.
Study shows higher rate of fractures in people with intellectual disability

In the most comprehensive study of its kind, researchers at the University of Oxford and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust found a substantially higher rate of fractures in people with intellectual disability compared with people of the same age and gender without an intellectual disability. The researchers, led by Senior...
World experts set agenda to improve care of acute kidney injury in kids

Acute kidney injury occurs (AKI) in one out of four babies, children and young adults during an intensive care stay for any reason, and yet the condition is poorly understood. It is associated with various treatments or diagnostic procedures that hospitalized children undergo, and it is often the result of significant infection.
Novel inherited variants may raise risk for Hodgkin lymphoma

Novel coding and noncoding gene variants have been identified that may increase the risk for developing Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), according to a study published online Aug. 20 in Blood. Jamie E. Flerlage, M.D., from St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and colleagues performed whole-genome sequencing on 234 individuals with...
Pregnancy and respiratory illnesses: Tips to reduce your flu risks

Flu season usually starts in the fall, peaks during the height of winter and tapers around spring. Other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, enteroviruses, the common cold and COVID-19, also can spread during flu season and cause flu-like symptoms. One of the best ways to protect yourself from illness...
Nationwide cohort study reveals the features and outcomes of fulminant myocarditis

Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the myocardium often caused by viral infections or autoimmune disorders. Fulminant myocarditis (FM) is a rare and severe presentation of myocarditis characterized by hemodynamically unstable conditions requiring inotropes and/or mechanical circulatory support. The natural history of FM and its clinical features are incompletely understood because there is a lack of generalizable evidence.
New randomized trial tests e-mail alerts to stop risky opioid prescribing

Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health reported new findings from a clinical trial of email alerts from pharmacists to doctors and other practitioners to reduce risky opioid prescribing. The study, which was conducted in the Military Health System with government and academic researchers, found no detected impact of the alerts on prescribing. The results highlight the value of rigorous testing to ensure policies to make opioid prescribing safer work as intended. The research was published online in JAMA Health Forum.
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Brain organoids replicate key events in human brain development

Organoids are carefully grown collections of cells in a dish, designed to mimic organ structures and composition better than conventional cell cultures and give researchers a unique view into how organs such as the brain grow and develop. To make them experimentally useful, scientists need to determine how faithfully these models reproduce the behavior of cells in the body.
AI and quantitative mass spectrometry predict COVID-19 patient outcomes

Researchers from Skoltech and McGill University and their colleagues have trained a machine learning algorithm to predict the survival rate of patients admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 using blood test results. Based on the levels of 15 biomolecules measured with a technique called targeted mass spectrometry, the algorithm could predict patient survival with 92% accuracy.
Protecting children from eye allergies may be as simple as encouraging physical fitness

Allergies are one of the most common conditions in children, with eye allergies, or allergic conjunctivitis, affecting up to 30 percent of children worldwide. New research from Taiwan suggests that there may be an easy way to bring that number down, encourage physical fitness. Just don't send the kids outside on days when air quality is poor.
