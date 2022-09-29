Read full article on original website
NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies
Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
CNET
NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
Bullseye! How DART hit an asteroid 7 million miles away
NASA's mission to change an asteroid's path, as a test of a way to deflect planetary objects that threaten Earth, succeeded at striking a tiny moonlet 7 million miles away. Correspondent David Pogue looks at what the results of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), and its new technologies, may mean for future missions.
CNET
NASA Shares Stunning New DART Crash Images From Webb, Hubble Telescopes
NASA wasn't about to miss the opportunity to capture its historic ambush of an unassuming asteroid with its most powerful space observatories. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released new images taken by the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes of the moment the DART spacecraft impacted the small asteroid Dimorphos.
DART mission: How NASA hit the bullseye
Little asteroids strike the Earth's atmosphere every single day. It's the big ones we worry about, as depicted in such Hollywood extravaganzas as "Armageddon" and "Don't Look Up." "I've never been able to sit still watching any of the asteroid movies and not just want to get up and walk...
Space telescopes capture NASA's asteroid slam with striking clarity
Two NASA space telescopes have captured this week's asteroid strike, the first planetary defense test of its kind.
James Webb telescope reveals the 'bones' of a distant galaxy in stunning new image
The new image will be compared to an older one captured by Hubble to help scientists learn more about the structure and composition of spiral galaxies
Universe Today
The First Telescope Images of DART's Impact are Starting to Arrive
On September 26th, at 23:14 UTC (07:14 PM EST; 04:14 PM PST), NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft successfully struck the 160-meter (525 ft) moonlet Dimorphos that orbits the larger Didymos asteroid. The event was live-streamed all around the world and showed footage from DART’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) as it rapidly approached Dimorphos. In the last few seconds, DART was close enough that individual boulders could be seen on the moonlet’s surface.
Dramatic images show spacecraft collision with an asteroid
This week, explore all of the dramatic images from the DART spacecraft's collision with an asteroid, discover a shipwreck in the Irish Sea, listen to noisy glaciers, see a sparkling galaxy, and more.
NASA and SpaceX assessing possible Hubble altitude boost
NASA and SpaceX will study the feasibility of a commercial Crew Dragon flight to increase the altitude of the aging Hubble Space Telescope and even whether a limited servicing mission of some sort might be possible to help extend the observatory's useful lifetime, officials announced Thursday. The six-month study will...
AOL Corp
Webb telescope sees a much hairier spiral galaxy than Hubble
Hubble sometimes gets a bad rap as being inferior to the new James Webb Space Telescope. But it's not inferior, they're just designed to view different things in the cosmos. A spiral galaxy 29 million light-years from Earth showcases their different abilities. The European Space Agency (ESA) released two views...
Nature.com
‘Bit of panic’: Astronomers forced to rethink early Webb telescope findings
Revised instrument calibrations are bedevilling work on the distant Universe. You have full access to this article via your institution. Astronomers have been so keen to use the new James Webb Space Telescope that some have got a little ahead of themselves. Many started analysing Webb data right after the first batch was released, on 14 July, and quickly posted their results on preprint servers — but are now having to revise them. The telescope’s detectors had not been calibrated thoroughly when the first data were made available, and that fact slipped past some astronomers in their excitement.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Tragic Fate of the USS Grenadier (SS-210) and Her Crew
For over 70 years, nobody knew the fate of the USS Grenadier (SS-210). Struck by a Japanese aircraft, the submarine sank to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Thailand, in April 1943. As her 76-men crew attempted to escape, several enemy vessels surrounded the area – they knew then their fates were sealed.
Crew flies to Florida ahead of launch to International Space Station
Two NASA astronauts, a Japanese space veteran, and Russia's lone female cosmonaut, flew to the Kennedy Space Center Saturday to prepare for launch Wednesday on a flight to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Their Falcon 9 rocket was rolled to the top of historic pad...
