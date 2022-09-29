Read full article on original website
Threat for thunderstorms continues over southern Utah Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Wild weather struck portions of southern and central Utah Saturday and a similar pattern is anticipated for Sunday as well. Moisture moving in from the southwest throughout the afternoon and evening will likely generate scattered showers and thunderstorms across the lower two-thirds of the state. Model guidance […]
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
Historic drought has plagued Utah and the West. How did Utah fare as the 2022 water year came to an end?
KSLTV
Weather officials warn of hazardous storm with hail, lighting, and 60mph winds in southern and eastern Utah
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Utah weather officials are warning southern and eastern Utah residents of half-dollar size hail and gusty winds Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City initially issued the warning to last until approximately 5:30 p.m. but has extended it. “We have extended the...
ABC 4
Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
It’s October and it’s finally feeling like fall
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Welcome to October! It is definitely feeling like autumn in northern Utah as temperatures dropped over 10 degrees from Thursday to Friday. We’ll see those temperatures continue to stay low Saturday before rising a bit starting Sunday, but that is not to say they’ll stay high. We’ll only be […]
ABC 4
ABC4 NEWS AT 7 Utah Climate Week
THE 6TH ANNUAL CLIMATE WEEK IS HAPPENING THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND - IT'S A WAY TO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPACT CLIMATE CHANGE IS HAVING ON UTAH AND HOW UTAHNS CAN WORK TOGETHER TO ADDRESS THIS IMMENSE CHALLENGE. OVER 30 ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES ARE COLLABORATING IN OVER 20 EVENTS.
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
ABC 4
Windy with Wet Weather Potential as Cold Front Arrives
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After seeing moisture return to the Beehive State yesterday, we get more active weather today thanks to an approaching cold front. This will be the emphasis for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70, while there will only be a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will ease down slightly compared to what we had on Wednesday with mainly upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday.
kslnewsradio.com
Progress in 175 years: Discovering new stories of Utah’s pioneers
SALT LAKE CITY — Mary Richards with the Church News returns to KSL NewsRadio to celebrate lesser-known stories of Utah Pioneers; from the early Black pioneers who helped settle the Salt Lake Valley, to early female politicians leading the suffrage movement, and innovative individuals who helped put silicone slopes on the map.
More weather warnings for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Emery County, especially the Black Dragon Wash, Black Box, Double Arch Canyon and The San Rafael River. The warning will remain in effect until 7:15 pm. Heavy amounts of rain have fallen and more is expected in […]
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?
SOUTHERN FLORIDA (ABC4) – Though Hurricane Ian is striking southern Florida head on, residents of the Sunshine State are not the only ones being affected by this Category 4 storm. ABC4’s Jillian Smukler spoke to several Utahns either living in or visiting Florida who have been advised to stay put and hunker down, all amid […]
ksl.com
At stake in Utah's Labyrinth Canyon: silence
This story is sponsored by Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. What does the future of Labyrinth Canyon sound like?. Will visitors hear the gentle sound of the river and the song of canyon wrens – or the loud whine of off-road vehicle (ORV) engines?. That's the question for which the...
kvnutalk
Another Cache County man among Utah’s 10 COVID deaths during the past week – Cache Valley Daily
When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,881 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days in Utah. That means in the 30 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,038,416 confirmed cases of the disease. There...
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
What has Utah’s viral father-daughter duo been up to? Here’s the latest
Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo from Utah, are going on a Christmas tour with Jim Brickman. Who are Claire and Dave Crosby? When is Mat and Savanna Shaw’s Christmas tour? Mat and Savanna Shaw and Claire and Dave Crosby are performing a Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah
A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
