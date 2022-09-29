ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin City Council District 9 candidates on affordable housing

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTGVO_0iFU8ROQ00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are five Austin City Council seats open this November alongside the crowded race for Austin mayor. District 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9 are all up for grabs this election cycle. There are nearly 30 candidates vying for those seats.

One of the most crowded races this November will be District 9 , which covers large chunks of downtown Austin including the University of Texas at Austin.

KXAN’s local government reporter, Grace Reader, moderated a District 9 forum Thursday night. The event was hosted by the University Area Partners (UAP), a group of organizations that focus on campus and surrounding parts of Austin — including Safe Horns.

People in the audience asked about affordable housing prior to the forum’s end. KXAN also asked each candidate to talk about solutions to affordable housing. Here’s some of what they said, in order of how the candidates appear on the ballot:

Zena Mitchell

Mitchell did not respond to inquiries from UAP to join Thursday’s debate. You can find Mitchell’s campaign website here .

Zohaib “Zo” Qadri

“I think the first thing that we need to look at is our land development code. It hasn’t been updated since 1984, so looking at some level of rewrite relating to that. But I think in the meantime, expediting the permitting process — which the longer it takes to, you know, with our current permitting process that falls on the homeowner, the cost falls on the homeowner and or the renter — looking at ADUs and more duplexes and fourplex when possible.”

You can find Qadri’s campaign website here .

Greg Smith

“The biggest priority is you have to make the process of putting all types of housing on the ground easier, more predictable. And in addition to that, any entity that touches that process has to be more customer service oriented to be able to be a part of making sure that we have more units, more affordable units on the ground. This is a really, really big topic, big subject that we’re getting inundated with with questions. We all have very similar answers. I think the voters in District 9 have a real opportunity to try to figure out who is the best leader to implement all of the ideas that you hear about affordability.”

You can find Smith’s campaign website here .

Joah Spearman

“In District 9 we play a pretty unique role in the city in that it’s a central part of the city and so I think there are some core areas that we should focus on. I think one is with seniors. We have a lot of people that are trying to age-in-place in this community but they’re being priced out because of increasing property taxes and rents, but they’ve lived here in their homes or in this district for 30-40 years and so I want to develop mechanisms in which these people are able to afford to age-in-place and I think one of the ways we can do that is to relax some of the rules to allow them to more seamlessly able to make ADUs — which are accessory dwelling units — behind their homes. I think these homes could then house students or medics, firefighters, etc.”

You can find Spearman’s campaign website here .

Kym Olson

“I’de like to start with the building permits. I’de like to take it all apart. I’de like full transparency and a full audit of where our money is actually going. It shouldn’t be this expensive to live here and not be able to pay city employees that’s ridiculous.”

You can find Olson’s Twitter page here .

Ben Leffler

“There’s a number of things we can do to try to take a bite out of the costs right now. I think whether you’re a renter or a home owner what I’m hearing at the doors every day is that the current situations is not working. I would divide it into three sort of attacks. The land development code really is subsidizing and sort of incentivizing the most expensive type of housing and sprawl and so I think that there are opportunities to create the incentives within that to build smaller, more affordable housing both as infill and along our corridors. Secondarily, our permitting process is just a mess and adds what I have estimated up to 20% cost per unit. So just cleaning up that bureaucracy is a huge opportunity. And then finally I think we have an opportunity to partner much more effectively with entities like UT, like Travis County, like AISD, and large employers to build both for students, faculty, staff, employees housing.”

You can find Leffler’s campaign website here .

Linda Guerrero

“I would like to see more land trusts available. I would also like to see the AISD use some of their schools that have been permanently closed to house teachers. I’m a teacher myself and so I would like to see that be utilized for housing.”

You can find Guerrero’s campaign website here .

Tom Wald

“There’s a number of things, I mean simply put though we need to make sure that we build enough housing to meet the demand there is near opportunities such as jobs and school and services. We also need to continue to build up the number of income restricted units, you know, that are available to just people of particular incomes. And then of course we have to continue to subsidize housing for the lowest income earners especially to ensure that we house the unhoused.”

You can find Wald’s campaign website here .

You can find your Travis County sample ballot here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years in its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. I-35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. They strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because it is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
kut.org

Head of office that oversees Austin’s police department resigns

Farah Muscadin, the director of Austin's Office of Police Oversight, is stepping down from the job. In a memo sent to City Council members last week and obtained by KUT on Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to vacate the job in order to spend more time with family. Muscadin, who started in 2018, has been on maternity leave since having a child in January.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Austin City Council#Politics Local#Election Local#The University Of Texas#Safe Horns#Uap
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility

Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
365thingsaustin.com

Off The Wall At W Austin

Browse through your favorite vinyl and enjoy a new specialty cocktail inside the record room of the W Austin! They’ve teamed up with Waterloo Records to host Off the Wall, where you can pull from their collection of 8,000 records to have it played on their McIntosh turntable. They’ll also have half-off select bottles of wine!
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy