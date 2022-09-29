COLLINSVILLE – On October 2, 2022 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 5. The victim stated they were traveling southbound on Interstate 55 at the above location and time when someone inside a dark gray or black pickup truck (possible 4-door) fired an unknown number of shots at their vehicle. The victim reported no injuries and the suspect vehicle and occupants have not been located.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO