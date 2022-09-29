Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
L&C Marks 20th Anniversary Of Water Festival
EAST ALTON – Nine regional fifth-grade classes explored interactive booths focusing on the importance of water during the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) 20th Annual Water Festival, held Friday, Sept. 30, at the Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus. Since 2002, more than 13,000...
edglentoday.com
Tigers Swim Team Romps To Win On Saturday, Falls To Tough Champaign Central In Other Meet
EDWARDSVILLE 149, SPRINGFIELD 119, LINCOLN 31: Edwardsville swept all 11 swimming events in taking a triangular meet over Springfield and Lincoln at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The 200-yard medley relay team got the Tigers started on the right foot, as the team of Parker LeVasseur, Karis Chen, Georgia Samet...
edglentoday.com
Walking In Holiness with Seth Conerly, Metro Community Church
Thank you for being a part of the Metro Community Church online community. We exist to make Jesus known in communities across the globe and are based in Edwardsville, IL as well as Vandalia, IL. We hope that we can be a resource for you!
edglentoday.com
MCHS Offers Vintage Ball In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A “base ball” game in Edwardsville, on Saturday, October 15, will be played using rules established in 1860 when “swearing, spitting and sliding” were considered taboo. Hosted by the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), the game will be played at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
World War II POW Veteran Sgt. Vincent Rowles Has Big Day As Grand Marshal Of Race Event
MADISON - On Sunday, World War II POW veteran Sgt. Vincent Rowles served as grand marshal for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison and is a day he will not ever forget. Sgt. Rolves on stage during pre-race ceremonies and...
edglentoday.com
2 Timothy 1:1 4, 4:6 13, 4:17 18, 21a - The Bridge Service - October 2nd, 2022
For more information on ways to support The Bridge please visit www.thebridgealton.com Services are held every Sunday at 10 AM at 504 E 12th Street in Alton IL.
edglentoday.com
June Maxine Campbell
June Maxine Campbell, 89, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Alton Rehab and Nursing. She was born April 12, 1933 in Alton the daughter of the late Robert Cole and Ada (Ashworth) Fleming. She married Kenneth Campbell, and he preceded her in death on October 24,...
edglentoday.com
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
Haine Announces Murder Conviction For Caleb D.E. Smith
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine on Monday announced a murder conviction and 40-year prison sentence for a defendant who fatally shot a man during a robbery attempt. Caleb D.E. Smith, 22, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Devin Judd, 23, of Lenzburg, in April 2020.
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Fatal Hit-and-Run On I-55 At Milepost 8
COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 55 where a truck tractor semi-trailer struck a pedestrian. At 8:50 p.m. on October 1, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 8 for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
edglentoday.com
Kris Tharp Receives Most Law Enforcement Endorsements In State Senate Races
WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56) announced his endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization, the Sheriffs of Illinois. This makes him the Democratic state senate candidate with the most endorsements from law enforcement groups in Illinois. “I’ve been a police officer for...
edglentoday.com
State Police Investigate Multiple Expressway Shootings On I-55
COLLINSVILLE – On October 2, 2022 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 5. The victim stated they were traveling southbound on Interstate 55 at the above location and time when someone inside a dark gray or black pickup truck (possible 4-door) fired an unknown number of shots at their vehicle. The victim reported no injuries and the suspect vehicle and occupants have not been located.
Comments / 0