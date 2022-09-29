ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

L&C Marks 20th Anniversary Of Water Festival

EAST ALTON – Nine regional fifth-grade classes explored interactive booths focusing on the importance of water during the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) 20th Annual Water Festival, held Friday, Sept. 30, at the Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus. Since 2002, more than 13,000...
GODFREY, IL
MCHS Offers Vintage Ball In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - A “base ball” game in Edwardsville, on Saturday, October 15, will be played using rules established in 1860 when “swearing, spitting and sliding” were considered taboo. Hosted by the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), the game will be played at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
June Maxine Campbell

June Maxine Campbell, 89, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Alton Rehab and Nursing. She was born April 12, 1933 in Alton the daughter of the late Robert Cole and Ada (Ashworth) Fleming. She married Kenneth Campbell, and he preceded her in death on October 24,...
ALTON, IL
First Assembly of God in East Alton

Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
EAST ALTON, IL
Haine Announces Murder Conviction For Caleb D.E. Smith

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine on Monday announced a murder conviction and 40-year prison sentence for a defendant who fatally shot a man during a robbery attempt. Caleb D.E. Smith, 22, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Devin Judd, 23, of Lenzburg, in April 2020.
TILDEN, IL
ISP Investigates Fatal Hit-and-Run On I-55 At Milepost 8

COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 55 where a truck tractor semi-trailer struck a pedestrian. At 8:50 p.m. on October 1, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 8 for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Kris Tharp Receives Most Law Enforcement Endorsements In State Senate Races

WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56) announced his endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization, the Sheriffs of Illinois. This makes him the Democratic state senate candidate with the most endorsements from law enforcement groups in Illinois. “I’ve been a police officer for...
WOOD RIVER, IL
State Police Investigate Multiple Expressway Shootings On I-55

COLLINSVILLE – On October 2, 2022 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 5. The victim stated they were traveling southbound on Interstate 55 at the above location and time when someone inside a dark gray or black pickup truck (possible 4-door) fired an unknown number of shots at their vehicle. The victim reported no injuries and the suspect vehicle and occupants have not been located.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

