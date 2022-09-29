ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana

No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day previews matchup with Michigan State in Week 6

Ryan Day is expecting a tough challenge from Michigan State in Week 6. Ohio State is set to play Michigan State in a pivotal B1G road game. This will be Ohio State’s 1st road game of the season through 5 games. Ohio State is “expecting a top-10 team” from...
EAST LANSING, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Reasoning behind Michigan State's struggles revealed by key stat

Michigan State has had some problems on both sides of the ball this season. While it won’t fix everything, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde brought up a stat about the Spartans that is concerning. Michigan State has not led against a Power 5 team at all this season. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy praised by B1G Network for his talent and youth

Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting his chance to shine and is getting love for his playmaking abilities. B1G Network analyst Gerry DiNardo complemented the talent and the skills McCarthy has brought to the Wolverines’ offense. In the 27-14 road win over Iowa, McCarthy completed 18-of-24 of his...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa

JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'

Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
EAST LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE

