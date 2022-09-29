Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana
No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
Jim Harbaugh highlights pair of Wolverines who are starting to impress ahead of Week 6
Jim Harbaugh highlighted two players that he has seen a lot of improvement from on Monday. He’s liking what TE Luke Schoonmaker and Edge rusher Mike Morris are doing per On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie. Schoonmaker has been carrying the burden all by himself in the TE room in...
Ryan Day previews matchup with Michigan State in Week 6
Ryan Day is expecting a tough challenge from Michigan State in Week 6. Ohio State is set to play Michigan State in a pivotal B1G road game. This will be Ohio State’s 1st road game of the season through 5 games. Ohio State is “expecting a top-10 team” from...
Reasoning behind Michigan State's struggles revealed by key stat
Michigan State has had some problems on both sides of the ball this season. While it won’t fix everything, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde brought up a stat about the Spartans that is concerning. Michigan State has not led against a Power 5 team at all this season. The...
Chris Kapilovic, Michigan State assistant, weighs in on running game struggles, highlights play of freshman RB
Chris Kapilovic handles offensive line coaching duties and is the running game coordinator in East Lansing. He knows that Michigan State’s running game is not where it needs to be per Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari. The last three games have been evidence of problems in the running...
JJ McCarthy praised by B1G Network for his talent and youth
Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting his chance to shine and is getting love for his playmaking abilities. B1G Network analyst Gerry DiNardo complemented the talent and the skills McCarthy has brought to the Wolverines’ offense. In the 27-14 road win over Iowa, McCarthy completed 18-of-24 of his...
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Character builder: Tough road win provides lesson Michigan needs moving forward
Different types of wins serve as growth moments. The blowouts at home build confidence and hype the fanbase, but the tough grinds on the road can really define the true character of a team. On Saturday, Michigan learned as much with a 27-14 win over Iowa at Kinnick. The Wolverines,...
Michigan State football: Predicting outcome for rest of the Spartans' season
With a 3rd straight loss, Michigan State looks lost, confused and out-of-sync in all phases of the game. And forget the game, let’s mention the coaching — something that’s clearly not getting the job done, and it’s especially evident after Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Maryland in College Park.
JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa
JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'
Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
