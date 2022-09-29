UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The North American Invitational (LAXNAI), the world’s largest international box lacrosse tournament, came to Utica and the Adirondack Bank Center on Thursday with games continuing all the way to the Sunday championship games in three separate divisions, Men’s, U-18, and U-15. Despite the tournament’s name, the teams competing in the event stretch far beyond just North America, the national teams from Poland, Hungary, Ireland, and Israel all making appearances in this year’s competition, and the teams from the Czech Republic, Jamaica, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Scotland all having competed in the past. This will be the first time the tournament is held in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, ending what was a two-year hiatus for the teams competing.

