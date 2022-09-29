Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly waving gun and threatening people in Somersworth, police say
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — A man who was out on bail for an incident allegedly involving a firearm was arrested Sunday after he allegedly waved a gun and threatened two people, police said. Somersworth police said that after 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to Ford Street for a...
NECN
Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges
A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
WMUR.com
Peterborough officer and civilian left uninjured after crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Peterborough police said an officer and a civilian crashed Saturday on Route 202 north. Police said the officer was driving after someone around 5:50 to issue a speeding violation when his car and another vehicle crashed. The officer and man driving the other car were not...
WCVB
Arrest made after I-93 chain reaction crash leaves driver dead, two hurt
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash that involved three vehicles in what is believed to be two separate incidents on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. State police said the driver of one of the cars was fatally struck by...
Tips Lead Methuen Police to Arrest Arlington Man Accused of Fentanyl Drug Dealing
Residents’ tips are credited with Methuen Police’s arrest last week of a 43-year-old Arlington man charged with suspected fentanyl drug dealing. The Methuen Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Essex County Sheriff’s office and Methuen Police Patrol Division said Friday more than 37 grams of suspected fentanyl. Police were directed to the area of Lawrence Street after collecting and analyzing information from concerned citizens and anonymous tips.
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
NH man arrested after allegedly making ‘peek-a-boo’ threat with gun
The suspect allegedly said "peek-a-boo" and swore before aiming his gun at a tow truck driver, according to police. A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was arrested Wednesday after police say he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun. Michael Kenney, 43, has been charged with criminal threatening with...
NECN
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
WCAX
Windsor Police warn public of scam phone calls
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public to watch out for scammers pretending to be deputy sheriffs. The Windsor Police say they’ve received several calls from residents about a caller claiming to be a member of the County Sheriff’s Department. Police say the caller...
whdh.com
Crash on I-95 in New Hampshire leaves car partially submerged in river
HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Saturday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
DA Joseph Early: Body found in Millbury house; 911 caller in custody
MILLBURY — One person is under arrest after a body was found at a house Saturday afternoon on Millbury Avenue. "I want to relay to the citizens of Millbury that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Police Chief Brian Lewos said. ...
Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River
EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
NECN
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
NECN
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park
At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 28: Dog Struck By Vehicle; Attempted House Break-In?; Complaints Over 15-20 Middle Schoolers Leaving Bikes On Sidewalk
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, September 28, 2022:. A Chestnut Street homeowner reported that, approximately a month ago, she believed someone tried to gain access to a second-floor guest bedroom window. She previously spoke with the station officer. (7:22am) A caller...
WMUR.com
Manchester police SWAT team execute 'high-risk search warrant' on Somerville St.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a "high-risk search warrant" on Friday. Police said around 1 p.m., the SWAT team executed the warrant on Somerville Street. The investigation is ongoing, active and is being conducted by the department's Special Enforcement Division. Anyone that might have...
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
WMUR.com
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
