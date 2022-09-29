Read full article on original website
Here’s when Overwatch 2 launches in your region
As the servers for Overwatch prime sunset sometime around 12PM ET today, heroes old and new are now looking forward to when we can officially welcome Overwatch 2. Depending on where you are in the world, your Overwatch 2 launch time may vary from the 12PM PT / 3PM ET start time. London and Paris will get their game late on October 4th, while Seoul and Sydney will get access early on October 5th. If you’re an Overwatch prime player or purchased an Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, you have the ability to preload Overwatch 2 on your PC right now. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait until 9AM PT on October 4th for that privilege.
Dish and Sling TV drop Disney, ESPN, and others due to contract dispute
Dish and its Sling TV streaming service have dropped Disney’s package of channels after the companies couldn’t come to a contract agreement (via Deadline). In an announcement on its site, Dish says the Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, Freeform, National Geographic, and some local ABC networks are no longer available on its services after its contract expired early this morning.
No Man’s Sky’s Switch launch was a chance to ‘focus on some of the fundamentals’
Since its launch in 2016, there have been several big, defining updates for No Man’s Sky. 2018 saw the release of the massive “Next” expansion alongside a new Xbox version, while 2020’s “Origins” update essentially doubled the variety in the game. With the game coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 7th, the team at Hello Games decided to use the launch as a chance to update some of the seemingly smaller — but still important — aspects of No Man’s Sky for its 4.0 update, which will hit all platforms.
Tennis Phenom Frances Tiafoe Serves Aces for Mental Health, HBCU Tennis Programs
Frances Tiafoe speaks on his new partnership for better mental health and his connection with HBCU tennis programs.
Chris Martin Battling ’Serious Lung Infection’ & Forced To Postpone Coldplay Shows
Coldplay has postponed eight of its Music of the Spheres World Tour shows due to singer Chris Martin‘s battle with a “serious lung infection”, the band announced on Oct. 4 via Instagram. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the Instagram post read. The shows were meant to take place between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and will now be rescheduled for some time in early 2023.
Twitter’s actually rolling out editable tweets
Twitter is rolling out the ability to edit tweets to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. According to a tweet from the company, it’ll be coming to subscribers in the US “soon.”. Last week, we got to see an example of what edited tweets would...
ESPN, Disney, and other networks have returned to Dish and Sling TV
Dish and Disney have reached a “handshake deal” to immediately bring Disney’s collection of cable networks back to Dish satellite and Sling TV customers. The two companies confirmed the agreement late on Sunday night. “We are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal,” Disney said in a statement.
