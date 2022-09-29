ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs vs. Chiefs to proceed as scheduled in Tampa after Hurricane Ian

By Luke Easterling
 5 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will play Sunday night’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the team announced Thursday.

As Hurricane Ian moved through central Florida, contingency plans were in place that could have moved the game to Minnesota, depending on the impact of the storm on the team’s ability to safely host the game.

The Bucs have been practicing in Miami all week, and made sure the families (and even pets) of players, coaches and staff were able to come along and stay safe from the weather.>

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Hurricanes#Bucs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Hurricane Ian
