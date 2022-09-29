ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
cityofjackson.org

Jackson City Council Sept. 27, 2022 meeting

Here are highlights of what happened at the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022:. The City Council voted unanimously to change directions on a housing rehabilitation program. The pivot came after City Councilmembers previously delayed the rehab of a house on Hollywood Street due its projected cost, which some felt was too high. Last year, the council approved a plan to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to rehab five vacant City-owned homes for transitional housing. At tonight's meeting, the council decided to have the City Manager come up with a new proposal that could be a better use of the $1 million, considering the current high cost of construction and rehabs. A previously approved rehab project on Homewild Street will continue as planned.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Politics Local#Election Local#City
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing community members take action against guns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of cars lined Amwood Drive full of people waiting to turn in their guns at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. Joe Jean was one of the people waiting in line. “I don’t want to see this go to anybody and I wouldn’t feel right selling...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WILX-TV

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Judge denies juvenile on the lam’s request for time served

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A juvenile who pleaded guilty to a home invasion will not get credit for time he spent violating his probation. The boy’s original sentence included probation with a tether, but he eventually ran away, violating probation for five months. That probation was revoked and the boy was locked up for […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg: Stop conflating racism with mental illness

March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people, on Friday called for people to stop using mental illness as an excuse for racism. “It’s time we put an end to it and we go after the one thing that these politicians care about, which […] The post Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg: Stop conflating racism with mental illness   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LANSING, MI
MLive

I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy