Here are highlights of what happened at the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022:. The City Council voted unanimously to change directions on a housing rehabilitation program. The pivot came after City Councilmembers previously delayed the rehab of a house on Hollywood Street due its projected cost, which some felt was too high. Last year, the council approved a plan to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to rehab five vacant City-owned homes for transitional housing. At tonight's meeting, the council decided to have the City Manager come up with a new proposal that could be a better use of the $1 million, considering the current high cost of construction and rehabs. A previously approved rehab project on Homewild Street will continue as planned.

JACKSON, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO