Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
'Defend Our Future' rally seeks to encourage Michigan youth to vote
Several elected officials and students rallied in Lansing today about issues impacting them. They say they want to see some changes and plan to make their wishes known at the ballot box.
cityofjackson.org
Jackson City Council Sept. 27, 2022 meeting
Here are highlights of what happened at the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022:. The City Council voted unanimously to change directions on a housing rehabilitation program. The pivot came after City Councilmembers previously delayed the rehab of a house on Hollywood Street due its projected cost, which some felt was too high. Last year, the council approved a plan to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to rehab five vacant City-owned homes for transitional housing. At tonight's meeting, the council decided to have the City Manager come up with a new proposal that could be a better use of the $1 million, considering the current high cost of construction and rehabs. A previously approved rehab project on Homewild Street will continue as planned.
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
Mama Tu-Tu helps Jackson folks once again, new Dairy Queen coming: Jackson headlines Sept. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – Mama Tu-Tu, a much-loved member of the Jackson community, is once again going out of her way to help those in need. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu...
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
WILX-TV
Lansing community members take action against guns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of cars lined Amwood Drive full of people waiting to turn in their guns at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. Joe Jean was one of the people waiting in line. “I don’t want to see this go to anybody and I wouldn’t feel right selling...
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
eastlansinginfo.news
Downtown Condo Owners Demand Solutions after Bullet Pierces Resident’s Window
Early in the morning Sunday, Sept. 11, longtime East Lansing resident Sallie Kribbet was awakened by the sound of gunfire just outside her downtown condo. “I thought there had been a mass shooting,” Kribbet told ELi in an interview this week. “That someone had taken an AK-47 and mowed down students.”
Judge denies juvenile on the lam’s request for time served
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A juvenile who pleaded guilty to a home invasion will not get credit for time he spent violating his probation. The boy’s original sentence included probation with a tether, but he eventually ran away, violating probation for five months. That probation was revoked and the boy was locked up for […]
Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg: Stop conflating racism with mental illness
March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people, on Friday called for people to stop using mental illness as an excuse for racism. “It’s time we put an end to it and we go after the one thing that these politicians care about, which […] The post Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg: Stop conflating racism with mental illness appeared first on Michigan Advance.
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
wlen.com
Dee Warner’s Brother Speaks to WLEN News about Recently Filed Death Petition
Adrian, MI – The family of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner has filed a petition in Probate Court to declare her death…and WLEN News talked to her brother about the current situation. Dee has been missing from her Munger Road home since the end of April, 2021…and...
