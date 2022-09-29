Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
mauinow.com
Hāliʻimaile General Store, Gannon’s Pacific View restaurants bought by Wyoming group
After establishing landmark Hāliʻimaile General Store and picturesque Gannon’s Pacific View Restaurant, chef-owner Bev Gannon is selling the award-winning restaurants to Wyoming-based Gather Restaurant Group LLC. The acquisition of Gannon’s at 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive, Wailea, went into effect Saturday, and the sale of Hāliʻimaile General...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
mauinow.com
Maui Adult Day Care Centers to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels community giving program
Maui Adult Day Care Centers has been selected as the 2022, 4th quarter recipient for the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” Community Giving Program. ʻOhana Fuels will donate a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of their stations located on Maui from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 to Maui Adult Day Care Centers.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
mauinow.com
Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6
Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
Maui bans chemical sunscreens, Hawaii Island to follow
A statewide ban on two chemicals in sunscreen that went into effect in 2021 is not enough, according to Maui County councilmember Kelly King.
mauinow.com
Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation to award 10 academic scholarships to benefit Maui
Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers is once again offering the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship to encourage college-bound students to use their education to benefit Maui County. Now in its 19th consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local...
mauinow.com
Celebration of Life for Maui Tomorrow founding board member, Mark Sheehan
Due to heavy rain, this event has been postponed until next week, Oct. 9. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Sunday, Oct. 2, for Mark Sheehan, founding board member of Maui Tomorrow. The gathering includes a potluck at 2 p.m., filled by a sunset ceremony starting at 4...
Flood advisory in effect for Maui until 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Haleakala.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
mauinow.com
October is “Stop the Ant Month”
October is “Stop the Ant Month” in Hawaiʻi, and residents are encouraged to collect and submit ants to help detect and control the spread of invasive ants. Every year, new Little Fire Ant infestations are detected by people participating in this statewide program, which prevents millions of dollars in impacts and costs for entire communities.
Made in Hawaii Festival tickets available to purchase
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival is planned to take place over Veterans Day Holiday Weekend from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Oct. 1.
mauinow.com
More than 100 vendors and candidates host tables at Senior Fair, Oct. 29
About 100 vendors and candidates for office have signed up for the 49th Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. The deadline to secure an advertising table at the health and wellness fair has passed with the maximum number of slots filled. About 25...
Structure fire in Haiku displaces residents, prompts road closures
Properties in Haiku on Maui were burned after a structure fire on Haiku Road, according to Maui County officials.
triathlete.com
Characters of Kona: Huggo’s
For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. There aren’t many businesses along Ali’i Drive that predate the arrival of Ironman. It’s not that there wasn’t anything on Ali’i before 1978; it’s just that there’s a lot of turnover in a town that’s beholden to the ebb and flow of tourism—especially the restaurants. One pillar of Kailua-Kona that has stood the test of time is Huggo’s, which opened its doors in 1969 and has been feeding—and boozing—triathletes for the past 44 years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
KITV.com
Suspect arrested for habitual property crime, robbery following incident at Maui Mall Village
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kahului man was arrested over the weekend on a complaint of habitual property crime after allegedly stealing a man’s cell phone and assaulting the victim when he gave chase. The incident happened on Sunday morning at the Maui Mall Village located at 70 East...
mauinow.com
Piʻilani Highway closed at Nuʻu Bay due to flooding
Localized heavy rain and flooding has resulted in a highway closure at Nuʻu Bay in East Maui. County officials say the Piʻilani Highway (Hwy 31) is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. Heavy rain in the area is flooding Nu’u Gulch, making the roadway unsafe for...
KITV.com
Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
