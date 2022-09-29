Coldplay has postponed eight of its Music of the Spheres World Tour shows due to singer Chris Martin‘s battle with a “serious lung infection”, the band announced on Oct. 4 via Instagram. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the Instagram post read. The shows were meant to take place between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and will now be rescheduled for some time in early 2023.

