Danish queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren of their royal titles
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has apologized for stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles after public outcry from members of her family. In a statement on Monday, the queen acknowledged that the decision had led to "strong reactions" and said she was sorry, but doubled down on her move to streamline the country’s monarchy.
Chris Martin Battling ’Serious Lung Infection’ & Forced To Postpone Coldplay Shows
Coldplay has postponed eight of its Music of the Spheres World Tour shows due to singer Chris Martin‘s battle with a “serious lung infection”, the band announced on Oct. 4 via Instagram. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days,” the Instagram post read. The shows were meant to take place between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and will now be rescheduled for some time in early 2023.
Nasa releases alert after ‘strong solar flare’ emerges from the Sun
Nasa has released an alert after the Sun emitted a strong solar flare late on Sunday. Solar flares are intense blasts of energy that emerge from the volatile atmosphere of the Sun. Such eruptions can lead to problems for radio communications, electric power grids, navigation systems and lead to risks for astronauts and spacecraft.
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. Today's...
