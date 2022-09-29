Read full article on original website
Lamb Jam! Hundreds of sheep block Utah canyon road
There was a baaaaa-d traffic jam in Utah over the weekend, all thanks to a few hundred (thousand?) residents out for a leisurely stroll.
Extreme weather damages trees, vehicles in southern Utah
Residents of southern Utah have seen some crazy weather over the last 24 hours, ranging from hail to lightning to heavy rain.
KUTV
DWR providing free ammo to hunters in program that's saving California condor
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From a population of just 22 four decades ago, the endangered California Condor now has a population of more than 500 thanks to a captive breeding program. Now, more than half of those endangered birds are flying free and breeding (or not breeding) in...
kslnewsradio.com
Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
kslnewsradio.com
Storms blast southern Utah, flash flooding possible
SALT LAKE CITY — Thunderstorms slammed parts of southern Utah Sunday and flash floods could happen in the national parks again Monday. “Rain totals were anywhere from a third of an inch… some locations pushed over one inch, like Starvation Reservoir,” said KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson. Intense...
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Rain, lightning storm leaves gorgeous sunset over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm that brought severe weather to parts of Utah left behind some gorgeous clouds and breathtaking skies. Rain and thunder pounded parts of the state Thursday and caused some street closures aacross the Wasatch Front. Downtown, 1300 South between West Temple and 300...
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
Two Utah natives living in Florida discuss riding out Hurricane Ian
Cleanup continues in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, which made landfall there earlier this week as a Category 4 storm.
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – Your new best friend is waiting for you! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
Threat for thunderstorms continues over southern Utah Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Wild weather struck portions of southern and central Utah Saturday and a similar pattern is anticipated for Sunday as well. Moisture moving in from the southwest throughout the afternoon and evening will likely generate scattered showers and thunderstorms across the lower two-thirds of the state. Model guidance […]
Utah Wildlife Board approves fishing regulation changes and other amendments
UTAH — The Utah Wildlife Board approved changes recommended by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) for the 2023-2024 fishing regulations on Thursday. In addition to fishing, amendments to […]
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
