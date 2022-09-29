1. Go ahead, I said it. Celebrate the moment. Nebraska is tied for first place in the Wild, Wild Big Ten West. The Huskers are 1-1. There are seven league games left. There are no declarations or predictions to be made. The West is not overwhelming, NU did not overwhelm Indiana. The Huskers have five games left against the West and three of those at-bats will be at home. At one time I thought some of the Westies would be able to line up and route the Big Red. None of them looked like that today. It's one day. Take a screenshot of the standings. Enjoy. Smile.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO