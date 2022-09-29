Read full article on original website
Fourth-quarter dominance gives Nebraska confidence it can keep ‘the ball rolling’
At first, it looked like a script that had played out far too often at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska shot out to an early lead, only to lose it just as quickly when Indiana tied the game at 21-21 before halftime. The tension, both on the field and in the seats, was palpable when the score remained knotted going into the fourth quarter.
Amie Just: Casey Thompson's injury list, and three other Husker takes
Just as we’re getting used to the new Nebraska football schedule under interim head coach Mickey Joseph, boom, we’re back on a Monday. The wrinkle comes courtesy of Nebraska suiting up on Friday night against Rutgers as opposed to a Saturday, so NU shifted its schedule up a day.
Husker notes: Nebraska's blocked punt was by design, according to Chris Kolarevic
LINCOLN — Chris Kolarevic sprinted untouched from the left side of the punt formation to the football. The defender was so clear he didn’t even need to dive to complete Nebraska’s first punt block in 13 years. Kolarevic said Monday his big play in the second quarter...
Seven Big Ten volleyball teams ranked; Huskers tied for first in Big Ten standings
Four of the top seven ranked teams in college volleyball play in the Big Ten Conference. The AVCA rankings were released on Monday with the top four remaining the same as last week with No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 San Diego. Then comes...
Casey Thompson to take Nebraska's O-line out for a meal after Indiana win
LINCOLN — The offensive line held up well enough for Nebraska skill players to operate and for the Huskers to win Saturday. Those blockers will be rewarded with a special meal this week. Quarterback Casey Thompson said he’ll be taking his body guards somewhere in the next few days....
Mickey Joseph getting Huskers to 'move forward' after win
Fresh off the program's first FBS win in 364 days and the first win under interim coach Mickey Joseph, Nebraska will hit the road to face Rutgers on Friday night. And even with the momentum of the win over Indiana, the focus has shifted to the Scarlet Knights. “Indiana is...
McKewon: Nebraska can continue climb with Mickey Joseph, who has players pulse
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts likes hanging out in a Husker football locker room after games. Even after losses. But Saturday night, the athletic director stood in the center of a team that finally won a fourth quarter and closed out a game. For 16 seconds, Alberts, captured on video...
Inside the Nebraska defense's season-best performance vs. Indiana
For all of its talent, the Nebraska defense hadn't always shown it on the field this season. The yardage totals said it all — 528 yards surrendered against Northwestern, 306 against North Dakota, 642 against Georgia Southern and 580 yards allowed to Oklahoma. The Huskers allowed a different yardage...
Fixer-uppers: How Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell became program builders
LAWRENCE, Kansas – The two men shook hands as they reached midfield. They shared a hug and a few words as a sellout crowd streamed onto the turf and two marching bands tried to play over each other. Kansas’s Lance Leipold and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell were in the...
'Malcolm’s a warrior': How freshman Hartzog made most of first career start
As Malcolm Hartzog ran into the endzone Saturday night, the true freshman gave Nebraska the special teams spark it's long been searching for. “When I saw the fumble, my eyes got big and I knew I had to get the ball and get in the end zone,” Hartzog said.
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN - Nebraska cornerback Malcolm Hartzog won Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Monday after returning a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown against Indiana. Hartzog, zooming up the depth chart during the bye week to get his first career start, also had a pass breakup against the Hoosiers.
Pregame: Receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda out for Nebraska vs. Indiana
Nebraska receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda will not play Saturday night against Indiana. The junior transfer from New Mexico State — who has five catches for 120 yards this season — was not suited up in during warmups. NU will be without the services of reserves Heinrich Haarberg, Kamonte Grimes...
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 35-21 win vs. Indiana
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 35-21 win over Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown that put Nebraska up 35-21 with 6:53 left in the game. A one-score game would have still given Indiana the chance to drive down the field and tie it up, but Thompson and Anthony Grant both impressed on the game-sealing touchdown drive.
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Indiana on Saturday. Indiana head coach Tom Allen: "This whole offense is not good enough." Connor Bazelak on absent WRs Camper and Matthews: "Obviously, they're huge parts of our offense. It's tough not having them. We had some guys step up and made some plays. We just have to find ways to make more. I've got to be more accurate on some balls."
Husker notes: Casey Thompson struggled early, but came through late for Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson got an earful from his position coach, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, Saturday night after taking a 11-yard sack that derailed a Husker drive. On third-and-2 in the first half, Thompson held the ball long enough to swamped by the Indiana defense. As Thompson...
Tom's Takes: Enjoy and smile, Nebraska is tied for first place in Big Ten West
1. Go ahead, I said it. Celebrate the moment. Nebraska is tied for first place in the Wild, Wild Big Ten West. The Huskers are 1-1. There are seven league games left. There are no declarations or predictions to be made. The West is not overwhelming, NU did not overwhelm Indiana. The Huskers have five games left against the West and three of those at-bats will be at home. At one time I thought some of the Westies would be able to line up and route the Big Red. None of them looked like that today. It's one day. Take a screenshot of the standings. Enjoy. Smile.
Mickey Joseph full press conference following win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim head coach, speaks following the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
Report: Former Nebraska center Mark Pelini — nephew of Bo — dies in car crash
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana, according to a report. ABC 57 reported the news. Pelini, 31, was driving a 2017 white Ford SUV....
