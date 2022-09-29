VFW Post 10904 in Manchester hosted its All-American Celebration to recognize those who have helped the Post to earn the VFW National title of “All-American Post” for the fourth year. The All-American award is given to those Posts who provide the best services to their community and are considered the “Best of the Best” in their work on projects, programs, events and care of veterans and their families.

