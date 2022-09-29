Read full article on original website
Four THS students place at SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference
During its Tuesday meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education honored Tullahoma High School students – three of which graduated in May – who competed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in June in Atlanta. Kelsie Evans, Jackson Hamblin, Nicolais Zimecki and Jonathan Raulston represented...
Local Students Receive Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its scholarship program is helping students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States. 2022 scholarship recipients from Coffee County:. — Andrew Brown,...
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
Bedford County Government and City of Shelbyville Earn Award for Excellence in Philanthropy
During a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Sept. 30, at the site of the new Bedford County Higher Education Center / Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville, Tennessee Board of Regents presented both Bedford County government and the City of Shelbyville with its Regents Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The two governments cooperated in purchasing land and making a portion of 231 North Business Park available for the new school.
No “Furries” or Litter Boxes Reported
Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma, made a claim during a meeting of the Government Operations Joint Subcommittee on Education, Health and General Welfare last week that some rural school districts in Tennessee are giving litter boxes to children. The claim is this is being done for students identifying as “furries” — a real subculture consisting of people who like to dress up as, and in some cases behave like, animal characters.
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
Franklin Co. Prevention Coalition Teaching L.E.A.D. as Part of Bridge Program beginning Oct. 1
Starting October 1, Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.) will be taught as part of the Bridge Program, an after-school program at the Franklin County Prevention Coalition. Archie Custer and Paula Rhodes, the Bridge Facilitator and Bridge Program Coordinators, respectively, will teach the program to students at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Manchester’s Old Timers Day was Huge Success
The annual Old Times Day celebration was held on Friday and Saturday in Manchester. Things got started with Bingo on Friday. Saturday began with a parade and then entertainment throughout the day on Saturday. Many, many vendors were set up around the square providing great food, arts and crafts and...
23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing
It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
Update Shootout on I-24 in Coffee County; Two Injured including State Trooper
TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-24 in Coffee County. At some point during that stop, the vehicle drove off. The driver fired shots from his vehicle, striking a THP patrol car. Spike strips were put down to stop the suspect vehicle driven by Darren Larrell Jackson age 30 of Plano Illinois.
Veterans and Citizens Honored at VFW All-American Celebration
VFW Post 10904 in Manchester hosted its All-American Celebration to recognize those who have helped the Post to earn the VFW National title of “All-American Post” for the fourth year. The All-American award is given to those Posts who provide the best services to their community and are considered the “Best of the Best” in their work on projects, programs, events and care of veterans and their families.
41A Music Festival is Saturday in Tullahoma
The 41A Music Festival sponsored by the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club will be held this Saturday (Sept. 24) at Grider Stadium in Tullahoma beginning at 2 PM. Weather is expected to be fantastic with a high in the low 80’s and a partly sunny ski. The 41A Music Festival...
More Vandalism in Franklin County
On September 19, 2022, a report was filed about an incident of vandalism that occurred at 938 Dinah Shore Boulevard on September 16. If anyone knows the identity of the individual in the picture above, please contact Detective Brian Wilder with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
VFW Youth Essay Contest Prizes Grow as Deadline Approaches
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is pleased to announce that an additional $15,000 will be awarded to the top three national Voice of Democracy winners for the 2022-23 essay contest. The national first place scholarship prize has increased to $35,000; with second and third place national winners now receiving $21,000 and $15,000, respectively.
Tullahoma Invites the public to National Night Out
The Tullahoma Police Department invites you to their National Night Out to celebrate First Responders, Community Partners, and Residents working together to make Tullahoma safer. National Night Out promotes community partnerships to make safer neighborhoods and more caring places to live. The overall goal of Tullahoma Police to enhance the...
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs
Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
Swim Meet Schedule set for Coffee County/Westwood
Household Hazardous Waste Collection in Bedford County
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Bedford County on Saturday, Sept. 24. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.
Old Timers Day Starts with Bingo on Sept. 30 and Activities All Day Saturday Oct. 1
