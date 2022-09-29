Korey Foreman needs to get on track this season for USC defense

Korey Foreman was a top tier-prospect for the USC football program and the former No. 2 recruit in the country for the 2021 class.

He had only 11 tackles last season (3.5 for loss) and just 2.5 sacks, and he played only eight games last season,

The start of the 2022 season hasn’t gone much better with injuries limiting his availability in offseason practice. He is clearly still behind the curve and not getting the amount of reps needed to sharpen his skills and raise his developmental ceiling. There is a lot of work to do for the Corona, Calif., native, who could provide Alex Grinch’s defense with a needed depth piece as we move toward the midpoint of the season.

USC’s defense clearly made the grade against Oregon State, but with rush end Romello Height already out for the season with a shoulder injury, the Trojans need Foreman to play a lot and play well, to eat up snaps and reduce the strain on the other members of this defensive unit.

Grinch, however, isn’t going to play Foreman unless or until he sees a level of improvement which warrants that level of confidence and trust:

Korey Foreman received zero snaps against the Beavers last Saturday, and with Height going down for the season, you would expect the talented Foreman to get more playing time … but it was quite the opposite.

Foreman is only 19 years old and has time to grow into the first round talent we know he could be. But with only five tackles and zero sacks so far, we’d like to see “Agent 0” get his head in the game and produce. Maybe this game versus Arizona State will be the one which resets his season.