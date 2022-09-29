ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
HuskerExtra.com

Whether it's Noah Vedral or not, Nebraska is preparing for a running quarterback

LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t know which Rutgers quarterback — or quarterbacks — it will see Friday night. Ultimately, it may not make much difference. The Scarlet Knights have cycled through QBs because of injury so far. Gavin Wimsatt started three games before going down and has yet to return. Noah Vedral — a former Husker, Nebraska native and RU’s starter the previous two seasons — made his first start of the fall last weekend against Ohio State but saw just five snaps, all runs.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Basketball
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
State
Alabama State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
College Basketball
HuskerExtra.com

Watch now: Full Casey Thompson news conference, 10/3

Casey Thompson to take Nebraska's O-line out for a meal after Indiana win. The offensive line held up well enough for Nebraska skill players to operate and for the Huskers to win Saturday. Now they'll be rewarded with a special meal this week from quarterback Casey Thompson.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Mickey Joseph getting Huskers to 'move forward' after win

Fresh off the program's first FBS win in 364 days and the first win under interim coach Mickey Joseph, Nebraska will hit the road to face Rutgers on Friday night. And even with the momentum of the win over Indiana, the focus has shifted to the Scarlet Knights. “Indiana is...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Casey Thompson talks injuries — and leads teammates — in his own way

LINCOLN — Calf contusion, hip pointer, wrist sprain, creaky shoulder joint. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson on Monday rattled off all the minor injury issues he’s dealing with through five games this season and, in doing so, ran against the grain of the sport. Thompson told reporters where it...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hoiberg
HuskerExtra.com

Watch: Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball after first Nebraska win

In his first Big Ten home game, Mickey Joseph earned victory No. 1 as Nebraska football's interim head coach. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) used a big fourth quarter to down visiting Indiana 35-21 on Saturday night. Afterward in the locker room, the celebration was raucous for Joseph's accomplishment. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball wins in four sets at Maryland

Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball beat Maryland 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday in College Park, Maryland. So after two weeks of the Big Ten season Nebraska joins Purdue as the only teams with a 4-0 league record. Nebraska (12-1) has won five straight matches since its only loss against Stanford on Sept. 13.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Indiana

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Indiana game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. The numbers don’t look productive because sacks count against rushing offense. But when the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Huskers#Point Shooting#Nu
HuskerExtra.com

Newest Nebraska hall of famers reminisce on Husker memories and achievements

LINCOLN — Christina Houghtelling looked toward the NU Coliseum from where she stood inside the east entrance of Memorial Stadium. In some ways, the former volleyball star can’t believe how much everything has changed. A $165 student-athlete facility going up where the track used to be. Volleyball matches...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

How Lindsay Krause stays motivated to keep NU volleyball among the nation's best

Lindsay Krause is where she wants to be right now, playing outside hitter for the Nebraska volleyball team. As a freshman last season, she was the best option as Nebraska's right-side hitter, so that’s where she played. Nebraska didn’t have a natural right-side hitter when lefty Jazz Sweet left, so the right-handed hitting Krause slid into the spot.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Nebraska's win over Indiana was ugly. But ugly never looked so pretty

LINCOLN — They argued and scrapped, screwed around, stumbled around, stuck around, fought, threw up their hands, narrowed their eyes, threw the ball halfway to heaven and, finally, celebrated like kids at midfield and running into the tunnel because, what the heck, they’d earned the right to do arm-waving airplanes for a night.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska uses big fourth quarter to down Indiana, 35-21

At times, it looked more like a penalty fest than a football game. The green turf at Memorial Stadium was littered with yellow flags throughout Saturday night’s contest, and offensive rhythm was hard to come by as a result. No one will mistake Nebraska and Indiana’s 2022 matchup for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HuskerExtra.com

Watch: Nebraska returns blocked punt for TD vs. Indiana

The Huskers' special teams gaffes in recent seasons have been well-documented, but when Nebraska needed a spark Saturday, the third phase delivered. Tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter, Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic blocked an Indiana punt, and true freshman Malcolm Hartzog — making his first career start — scooped up the ball and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Live updates: Nebraska hosts Indiana in Big Ten home opener

Good evening. Nebraska is back under the lights at Memorial Stadium for its first Big Ten home game of the season. We've talked all week about Indiana's pass-heavy offense. Can the struggling Husker defense provide any resistance? Can Nebraska's offense get back on track? Both of those questions will be key to Mickey Joseph's quest for his first win as interim head coach.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy