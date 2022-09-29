Read full article on original website
Fourth-quarter dominance gives Nebraska confidence it can keep ‘the ball rolling’
At first, it looked like a script that had played out far too often at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska shot out to an early lead, only to lose it just as quickly when Indiana tied the game at 21-21 before halftime. The tension, both on the field and in the seats, was palpable when the score remained knotted going into the fourth quarter.
Mark Whipple thinks Nebraska can win Big Ten West — if Huskers start to act like they can
LINCOLN — Mark Whipple thinks Nebraska can win the Big Ten West, but he’s not sure his players feel the same. So during this week’s meetings, he showed them the divisional standings to prove it. “You’re in first place,” Whipple said Tuesday. “Act like it. Play like...
Whether it's Noah Vedral or not, Nebraska is preparing for a running quarterback
LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t know which Rutgers quarterback — or quarterbacks — it will see Friday night. Ultimately, it may not make much difference. The Scarlet Knights have cycled through QBs because of injury so far. Gavin Wimsatt started three games before going down and has yet to return. Noah Vedral — a former Husker, Nebraska native and RU’s starter the previous two seasons — made his first start of the fall last weekend against Ohio State but saw just five snaps, all runs.
Husker notes: Nebraska's blocked punt was by design, according to Chris Kolarevic
LINCOLN — Chris Kolarevic sprinted untouched from the left side of the punt formation to the football. The defender was so clear he didn’t even need to dive to complete Nebraska’s first punt block in 13 years. Kolarevic said Monday his big play in the second quarter...
Casey Thompson to take Nebraska's O-line out for a meal after Indiana win
LINCOLN — The offensive line held up well enough for Nebraska skill players to operate and for the Huskers to win Saturday. Those blockers will be rewarded with a special meal this week. Quarterback Casey Thompson said he’ll be taking his body guards somewhere in the next few days....
Watch now: Full Casey Thompson news conference, 10/3
Mickey Joseph getting Huskers to 'move forward' after win
Fresh off the program's first FBS win in 364 days and the first win under interim coach Mickey Joseph, Nebraska will hit the road to face Rutgers on Friday night. And even with the momentum of the win over Indiana, the focus has shifted to the Scarlet Knights. “Indiana is...
Casey Thompson talks injuries — and leads teammates — in his own way
LINCOLN — Calf contusion, hip pointer, wrist sprain, creaky shoulder joint. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson on Monday rattled off all the minor injury issues he’s dealing with through five games this season and, in doing so, ran against the grain of the sport. Thompson told reporters where it...
Watch: Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball after first Nebraska win
In his first Big Ten home game, Mickey Joseph earned victory No. 1 as Nebraska football's interim head coach. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) used a big fourth quarter to down visiting Indiana 35-21 on Saturday night. Afterward in the locker room, the celebration was raucous for Joseph's accomplishment. Nebraska...
'Malcolm’s a warrior': How freshman Hartzog made most of first career start
As Malcolm Hartzog ran into the endzone Saturday night, the true freshman gave Nebraska the special teams spark it's long been searching for. “When I saw the fumble, my eyes got big and I knew I had to get the ball and get in the end zone,” Hartzog said.
Nebraska volleyball wins in four sets at Maryland
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball beat Maryland 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday in College Park, Maryland. So after two weeks of the Big Ten season Nebraska joins Purdue as the only teams with a 4-0 league record. Nebraska (12-1) has won five straight matches since its only loss against Stanford on Sept. 13.
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Indiana
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Indiana game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. The numbers don’t look productive because sacks count against rushing offense. But when the Huskers...
Newest Nebraska hall of famers reminisce on Husker memories and achievements
LINCOLN — Christina Houghtelling looked toward the NU Coliseum from where she stood inside the east entrance of Memorial Stadium. In some ways, the former volleyball star can’t believe how much everything has changed. A $165 student-athlete facility going up where the track used to be. Volleyball matches...
How Lindsay Krause stays motivated to keep NU volleyball among the nation's best
Lindsay Krause is where she wants to be right now, playing outside hitter for the Nebraska volleyball team. As a freshman last season, she was the best option as Nebraska's right-side hitter, so that’s where she played. Nebraska didn’t have a natural right-side hitter when lefty Jazz Sweet left, so the right-handed hitting Krause slid into the spot.
Nebraska-Indiana: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over Indiana. The Big Ten West will be a wild ride of sheer mediocrity and unpredictable results. Now that Minnesota lost 20-10 to Purdue — and it could...
McKewon: Nebraska's win over Indiana was ugly. But ugly never looked so pretty
LINCOLN — They argued and scrapped, screwed around, stumbled around, stuck around, fought, threw up their hands, narrowed their eyes, threw the ball halfway to heaven and, finally, celebrated like kids at midfield and running into the tunnel because, what the heck, they’d earned the right to do arm-waving airplanes for a night.
Amie Just: After 'chaotic' stretch, Nebraska's win deserves to be celebrated
Collective jubilation swept over Memorial Stadium as the clock wound down to zeroes. The score reflected on the video boards — Nebraska 35, Indiana 21 — ignited bliss, euphoria, happiness. It was instant catharsis that came not a moment too soon. It had been 364 days since Nebraska...
Nebraska uses big fourth quarter to down Indiana, 35-21
At times, it looked more like a penalty fest than a football game. The green turf at Memorial Stadium was littered with yellow flags throughout Saturday night’s contest, and offensive rhythm was hard to come by as a result. No one will mistake Nebraska and Indiana’s 2022 matchup for...
Watch: Nebraska returns blocked punt for TD vs. Indiana
The Huskers' special teams gaffes in recent seasons have been well-documented, but when Nebraska needed a spark Saturday, the third phase delivered. Tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter, Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic blocked an Indiana punt, and true freshman Malcolm Hartzog — making his first career start — scooped up the ball and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown.
Live updates: Nebraska hosts Indiana in Big Ten home opener
Good evening. Nebraska is back under the lights at Memorial Stadium for its first Big Ten home game of the season. We've talked all week about Indiana's pass-heavy offense. Can the struggling Husker defense provide any resistance? Can Nebraska's offense get back on track? Both of those questions will be key to Mickey Joseph's quest for his first win as interim head coach.
