LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t know which Rutgers quarterback — or quarterbacks — it will see Friday night. Ultimately, it may not make much difference. The Scarlet Knights have cycled through QBs because of injury so far. Gavin Wimsatt started three games before going down and has yet to return. Noah Vedral — a former Husker, Nebraska native and RU’s starter the previous two seasons — made his first start of the fall last weekend against Ohio State but saw just five snaps, all runs.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO