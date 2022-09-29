Read full article on original website
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’
Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
A Different Girl: Kadeem Hardison Talks Pretending To Love Whitley Gilbert While Actually Fiending For Freddy
“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me…” TV One’s electrifying docu-series UNCENSORED is back and it’s a whole different world than
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
