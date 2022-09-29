What to know about the Browns' Week 4 game against Atlanta

The Cleveland Browns will look to make it back-to-back wins this weekend. Here is a look at their next matchup.

BASICS

■ Who: Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2)

■ When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

■ TV: CBS

■ Opening line: Browns by 1½

■ Series record: Browns lead 12-3.

■ Last meeting: Browns beat Falcons 28-16, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cleveland.

RANKINGS

■ Browns offense: Overall 5th, rush 1st, pass 27th, scoring 6th

■ Browns defense: Overall 14th, rush 7th, pass 18th, scoring 23rd

■ Falcons offense: Overall 14th, rush 5th, pass 26th, scoring 9th

■ Falcons defense: Overall 22nd, rush T-15th, pass 27th, scoring T-26th

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Nick Chubb. The Georgia native returns home for the first time as a pro and as the NFL’s leading rusher with 341 yards. Chubb also has four TDs and he’s showing even better quickness and cutting ability than in recent years. With Cleveland’s defense dealing with several injuries, the Browns may try to control the clock with Chubb.

FALCONS PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Marcus Mariota has given the offense a new threat as a runner. His two rushing TDs are tied with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson for the most by a quarterback. Mariota also has been effective while throwing on the run. Mariota is averaging a modest total of 213 yards per game through the air, but he has rushed for 92 yards to rank second on the team behind Cordarrelle Patterson.

KEY MATCHUP

Falcons inside linebackers Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker vs. Chubb. Evans and Walker combined for 21 total stops last week against Seattle and will be key to containing Cleveland's productive running game and Chubb, who picked up 86 of his 113 yards last week against Pittsburgh after initial contact.