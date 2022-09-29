Hundreds of hospitals along Atlantic, Gulf coasts at risk of flooding from hurricanes

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian death toll rises as Biden prepares to tour worst-hit areas
Unofficial figures more than 100 killed by storm that swept across Florida and made second deadly landfall in South Carolina
Republican Herschel Walker pledges to sue over report he paid for abortion – live
Anti-abortion Senate candidate in Georgia reportedly paid for the procedure for a former girlfriend in 2009
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map faulted by judges for diluting the clout of Black voters in a major case that could further undermine a landmark federal voting rights law.
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as biologists and others fought to protect its only known habitat, the free-flowing Little Tennessee River. The battle, which went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and beyond, is still sometimes cited as an example of environmental excess, although the reality is much more complicated. The dam eventually was built, with snail darters collected and transplanted into other rivers. They were also later discovered in several additional streams. Snail darters went from being considered an endangered species to a threatened species in 1984. Three years ago, the Center for Biological Diversity, Jim Williams and Zygmunt Plater petitioned to remove the fish from federal protection altogether. Williams is the biologist who listed the snail darter as endangered. Plater is the attorney who sued to protect it.
