MSU releases tough baseball slate for 2023

After the SEC pulled its original baseball schedule release a few weeks ago, the conference announced its reconfigured schedule on Tuesday. Nothing changed for MSU as far as its opponents go, but the Bulldogs rolled out the full schedule with the non-conference games included. The season will begin with a...
