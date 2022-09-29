Read full article on original website
2023 Troy commitment Gabriel Moore recaps new Mississippi State offer
2023 Troy commitment Gabriel Moore had a memorable experience last Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The 247Sports three-star defensive lineman from Louisville High School was among several Mississippi State targets observing the Bulldogs' win over Texas A&M.
MSU releases tough baseball slate for 2023
After the SEC pulled its original baseball schedule release a few weeks ago, the conference announced its reconfigured schedule on Tuesday. Nothing changed for MSU as far as its opponents go, but the Bulldogs rolled out the full schedule with the non-conference games included. The season will begin with a...
Arkansas facing quarterback conundrum ahead of Mississippi State game
Ahead of the first true road game of the season in Starkville (Miss.) against No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC), the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) appear to be staring down some uncertainty at the critical position of quarterback. Star redshirt junior KJ Jefferson has started 18 consecutive games...
