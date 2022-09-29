Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches
For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss
The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points. In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes. This time, the Browns...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss
The Baltimore Ravens had a nightmare afternoon against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After taking a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter, Baltimore surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose 23-20 on a field goal by Tyler Bass on the final play of the game. Making matters worse, as Bass...
Cowboys Are Adding Quarterback For Sunday's Game
In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster. The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington. Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush...
Wife of Broncos' Garett Bolles roasts lineman for hilarious failed tackle attempt
As an NFL offensive lineman, Garett Bolles doesn't get many chances at making tackles. During Week 4 action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday though, the career-long member of the Denver Broncos had his chance after running back Melvin Gordon fumbled and Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson took off running towards the end zone with the recovery.
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday
The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
Mike Tomlin shares why he made QB switch
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, and his reason for doing so was very straightforward. After the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, Tomlin told reporters that he put Pickett in to start the second half because he was trying to give his team a “spark.”
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
