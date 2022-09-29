ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker

Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss

The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points. In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes. This time, the Browns...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
The Spun

Cowboys Are Adding Quarterback For Sunday's Game

In case of emergency on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are adding another quarterback to the active roster. The Cowboys are elevating third-string quarterback Will Grier to the active roster for the team's Week 4 game vs. the Commanders of Washington. Grier will be backing up temporary starter Cooper Rush. Rush...
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin shares why he made QB switch

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, and his reason for doing so was very straightforward. After the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, Tomlin told reporters that he put Pickett in to start the second half because he was trying to give his team a “spark.”
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
