Duluth Among 5 Minnesota Cities Named Best Small College Towns in America
Getting national recognition for the place many in the Northland call home is always great and residents of Duluth received just that recently when a study was done to determine the best small college towns in America. The study was done by Preply, an online learning platform. They note that...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
Douglas County Plans 11% Increase In Budgeted Expenses For 2023
Even without any additional programs or spending initiatives built in, the 2023 budget for Douglas County looks like it will see an increase in the expenses column; the preliminary numbers that were reviewed by the Administration Committee plan for an 11% increase in expenses. At the bottom line, the 2023...
Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions
Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Duluth Wins 2022 ‘Best in Glass’ Award for Best-Tasting Drinking Water in Minnesota
Duluthians are no strangers to hearing how good the drinking is in the area. I hear it from visitors and even breweries like Bent Paddle who say that having such great water makes a big difference in brewing tasty, quality beer. It can be easy to take for granted how...
What Duluth Project Made MNDOT’s Transportation Spending Plan?
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has approved funding for a Planning Assistance contract to help with long-range planning. Thirteen communities across the state are included on the list to get their share of $400,000 in consultation support. And while the majority of these funding grants are settled near the Twin Cities Metro or to the south of us, one Twin Ports project was included.
Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work
Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
Barkers Island Boat Launch In Superior Closing October 3-7
Boaters looking to sneak in a little more time on the water this season will want to know about a launch site closure in Superior. The City of Superior is alerting users of the boat launch site that's located on Barkers Island about a temporary week-long closure. The boat launch will be closed to all users from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
Salvation Army Thrift Store In Superior In Danger Of Closing, Needs Shoppers
It truly is a cycle and one that so many in the community depends upon. The Salvation Army Thrift Store location on Belknap Street in Superior is facing the realities that many other businesses are: Increasing costs, staff shortages, reduced hours, and finding ways to expand its customer base. The...
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience
When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
Haunted Shack & Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Hosting Fall Festival This Month
Spooky season is officially here and there's no better way to celebrate than with a fun fall festival coming later this month! This is one of many fun activities in the Northland for the season. Now that Halloween is just a few short weeks away, it is acceptable to start...
Help Support Animal Allies At The Fur Ball Fundraiser Next Month
You can help support Animal Allies to continue to provide medical support and care for homeless animals in the Northland by attending one of their biggest fundraisers of the year The Annual Fur Ball. This year they are gathering to raise money for our Healing Hearts and Paws Program. The...
