Superior, WI

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions

Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

What Duluth Project Made MNDOT’s Transportation Spending Plan?

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has approved funding for a Planning Assistance contract to help with long-range planning. Thirteen communities across the state are included on the list to get their share of $400,000 in consultation support. And while the majority of these funding grants are settled near the Twin Cities Metro or to the south of us, one Twin Ports project was included.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth’s Blatnik Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close October 5, Tied To Garfield Avenue Work

Drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge will want to know about a short-term closure that could affect their route this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting that the northbound lanes of the Blatnik Bridge will close to all traffic on Wednesday, October 5 during the early morning hours - just prior to the kick off of the morning commute. The northbound lanes of I-535/the Blatnik Bridge will be closed from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Barkers Island Boat Launch In Superior Closing October 3-7

Boaters looking to sneak in a little more time on the water this season will want to know about a launch site closure in Superior. The City of Superior is alerting users of the boat launch site that's located on Barkers Island about a temporary week-long closure. The boat launch will be closed to all users from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience

When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

