3 Big Things Today, October 4, 2022
1. Wheat, Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Wheat and soybeans were higher in overnight trading amid ongoing threats to Ukrainian agricultural exports and as the U.S. harvest continues to trail the average pace for this time of year. Ukraine's armed forces continue to extend gains, even as Russia forges...
UPDATE 1-Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed crop forecasts
Consultancy up EU 2022 rapeseed crop to 19.46 MT, up 14.5%. Raises sunseed crop forecast to 9.25 MT, still well below 2021. Sees rapeseed prices holding this winter, fall sharply in 2023. (Adds detail, background) By Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts...
GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month top on lower U.S. output, tight world supply
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with prices climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening world supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies...
Russia: annual grain harvest to grow 5 mln tonnes thanks to 'new territories'
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain...
Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister
MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency...
GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
USDA reported lower-than-expected corn stocks Friday. U.S. soybean harvest progress exceeds expectations. (Adds closing prices, U.S. harvest data) CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a three-month high reached during the previous session, traders said. The setback in...
Russian wheat steady as winter sowing accelerates, Ukraine exports continue
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were steady last week amid improving weather for winter grains sowing and the continuing Ukraine grain export deal despite an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable at $325 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia kept grain exports steady at 870,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon also said it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June exports by 300,000 tonnes to 43.4 million tonnes of wheat. It kept its estimate for barley and corn exports unchanged - at 6.0 million tonnes and 4.8 million tonnes, respectively. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,550 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,500 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t -2,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,675 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,220/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,080/t -$55 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $949.3/t +$113.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 29: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 141.1 101.8 23.9 1.9 2.6 Crop, as of same 106.0 74.4 18.2 2.8 4.9 date in 2021 Yield, 3.32 3.61 3.09 5.79 2.02 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.62 2.82 2.38 4.67 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 42.5 28.2 7.7 0.3 1.3 mln hectares Harvested area, 40.5 26.4 7.6 0.6 3.1 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains, although a slower-than-expected pace of U.S. harvest provided a floor under the market. Wheat ticked higher with heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions renewing concerns over global food supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on...
Iraq to increase wheat planting to about 1 million hectares for 2022-2023
DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to plant one million hectares with wheat and “a very small amount" of barley in its 2022-2023 winter crop planting season, the ministry of water resources said in a Sunday statement. The Iraqi cabinet directed the trade ministry to import wheat to...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 12-13 cents, corn up 8-9 cents, soy up 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 12 to 13 cents per bushel. * Wheat firms overnight after Ukraine advanced...
Hungary imports maize from Ukraine as drought hits local crop
BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary has imported about 1 million tonnes of maize, nearly a quarter of its annual needs in the past 12 months mostly from Ukraine as a severe drought destroyed a large part of its domestic crop, industry representatives said on Monday. "Under normal circumstances, Hungary...
REFILE-UPDATE 2-Indonesia plans extension of palm oil export levy waiver to year-end
JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, may extend an export levy waiver on the edible oil to the end of this year, its chief economic minister said on Tuesday. Indonesia started waiving levies imposed on exports of palm oil products from mid-July to...
Grain prices mixed at midday | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
At this hour, corn is up 5¢ and soybeans are up 13¢. CBOT wheat is down 3¢. KC wheat is up 7¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 2¢. Live cattle are down 53¢. Feeder cattle are down 70¢. Lean hogs are down $2.03. The...
North Carolina farmers race Hurricane Ian, harvest progress surges
Despite less than five days suitable for fieldwork the week ending October 2, North Carolina corn harvest surged 7%. “There is no greater motivation for getting your crop harvested than a hurricane,” East Bend farmer Kevin Matthews says. “We ran the combines for 21 straight hours the day before Hurricane Ian arrived.”
Ukraine's winter wheat sowing pace three times lower than last year -ministry
KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The pace of sowing winter wheat in Ukraine for the 2023 harvest is three times lower than last year's figures, the data provided by the agriculture ministry showed on Tuesday. Farms have sown 1.1 million hectares of winter wheat as of Oct. 3, or 27%...
Kenya lifts ban on genetically modified crops in response to drought
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenya has lifted a ban on genetically modified crops in response the worst drought to affect the East African region in 40 years, with authorities hoping it will improve crop yields and food security. For the last four years the annual rains have failed across Kenya,...
Wheat prices take a dive | Monday, October 3, 2022
At the close CBOT wheat prices are down 9¢ after reaching a three-month high last Friday. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing attributes the fall to a "lack of news to justify a price close above the 100 and 200-day moving average resistance levels, and prices correcting after Friday’s big move higher."
Corn and soybean harvest still behind average
The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
Wheat near three-month high as U.S. crop cut, Ukraine war in focus
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday to hold near a three-month high as a reduced official estimate of the U.S. harvest and heightened tensions in the Ukraine war kept attention on global supply risks. Corn rose also held firm, supported by a lower than expected estimate of U.S. stocks. Soybeans inched up as strength in mineral and vegetable oil markets helped counter pressure from a firm dollar and Friday's larger than expected U.S. soybean stocks tally.
UPDATE 2-Mexico taps private sector again to try to keep food prices down
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Monday announced the details of a new deal with companies to halt rising food prices, doubling down on a collaborative effort with the private sector as inflation hovers at a 22-year high. More than a dozen foodmakers and retailers are part...
