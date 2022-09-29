Read full article on original website
Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
Probe opens in Romania over leaks from Russian-owned company
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia’s NIS Petrol — which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft — over suspected data leaks. Organized crime prosecutors said late on Monday that police raided the company’s offices in the capital Bucharest and the western city of Timisoara, along with the employees’ homes, as part of the probe. No other details were immediately released. The Associated Press has sent a request for comment to NIS Petrol. Serbia’s president said “this has nothing to do with us.”
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister has signed an official note to Germany requesting some $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said Monday the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Poland’s fight-wing government insists that Poland is owed reparations for the extensive war damage, while Berlin says it has paid compensation to the affected countries, including Poland, and considers the matter closed. On Sept. 1, Poland’s government presented an extensive report on the damages, estimating them at the figure of $1.3 trillion.
Pakistan court accepts ex-PM Khan’s apology in contempt case
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has accepted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apology in a contempt case stemming from his outburst against a female judge during a rally that was seen as a threat to the judiciary. Monday’s verdict by the Islamabad High Court averted Khan’s possible disqualification to run for the next parliamentary elections. Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, said the contempt charge against the former premier has been dismissed. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April. Since then, he has been leading rallies to pressure the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to agree to snap elections.
Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Valery Mitko, a renowned Russian polar scientist has died while being under house arrest on charges of treason. He was 81. Mitko died on Monday in St. Petersburg of an unspecified illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said that Mitko just returned from a hospital and was unable to walk. Mitko, a widely-acclaimed researcher of the Arctic region and one of the country’s leading hydroacoustics experts, was accused of revealing sensitive data during a 2018 academic trip to China, the charges he denied. He has remained under house arrest since his detention in February 2020.
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The court in Moscow on Tuesday issued the $50,000 penalty to the short-video sharing platform, following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media. WhatsApp, Snapchat, Spotify and Tinder owner Match Group also have been hit by Russian fines this year.
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Russia and China are promoting US voting misinformation ahead of midterms, FBI warns
Russian and Chinese government-affiliated operatives and organizations are promoting misinformation about the integrity of American elections that originated in the US ahead of November’s midterms, senior FBI officials said Monday. The FBI assessment underscores how the explosion of voting conspiracy theories in the US has been fertile ground for...
Kenya ‘effectively’ lifts ban on genetically modified crops
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s new president says the Cabinet has “effectively” lifted the country’s ban on openly cultivating genetically modified crops, reversing a decade-old decision as the East African country struggles with food security and a deadly drought. The presidency says “open cultivation and importation of White (GMO) Maize is now authorized. This follows years of concerns in Kenya and much of the African continent over the safety of genetically modified foods. Earlier this year, the United States criticized Kenya over its ban and the effects on U.S. agricultural exports to East Africa’s commercial hub. The U.S. said the ban also affected food aid.
Bangladesh faces power blackout after national grid fails
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s power officials say a failure in the country’s national power grid has caused a blackout affecting much of the country. Officials of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said Tuesday that the transmission line failed somewhere in the eastern region of the country. Power department spokesman Shameem Hasan said the capital, Dhaka, and other big cities were experiencing blackouts. Bangladesh’s impressive economic growth has been threatened by power shortages since the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants to reduce costs for imports as prices have soared. An industry leader recently noted that garment factories are without power now for around 4 to 10 hours a day.
UN chief urges Yemen rivals: No new violence and renew truce
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Yemen’s warring parties to refrain from any provocations that could escalate violence. The move follows the failure to extend a nationwide cease-fire, and to engage with each other to renew the truce. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday the secretary-general is disappointed that the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels didn’t reach agreement before the Oct. 2 deadline. But he says: “We in no way see it as the end of the road.” A two-month truce starting April 2 and extended twice brought the longest lull in fighting since Yemen’s civil war began in 2014.
UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle’ for survival
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “climate chaos gallops ahead.” He accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. The U.N. chief told reporters Monday that emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases are at “an all-time high and rising.” He said it’s time for “a quantum level compromise” between rich developed countries and emerging economies. Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in Congo to prepare for the major U.N.-led climate conference in Egypt in November.
U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan
North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases. The UN on Tuesday upped its request to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help. The request in Geneva came a day after Julien Harneis, the U.N. coordinator for Pakistan, said diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, scabies and malnutrition are fueling a “second wave of death and destruction.” Floods in impoverished Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,696 since mid-June.
Blinken backs Colombia’s ‘holistic’ approach to drug policy
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has backed Colombia’s recent efforts to rethink its drug policy and said the Biden administration and Colombia’s newly elected government will work together on rural development programs and interdiction efforts, while sharing intelligence on drug trafficking groups. The comments came after a meeting between Blinken and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the first stop on a tour of South America in which the secretary of state will also visit Chile and Peru. Last month Petro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly and said that U.S.-led efforts to fight drug trafficking around the world had been “a failure.”
Former Sec. of State Rex Tillerson testifies at foreign lobbying trial of Tom Barrack
Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified that he never asked former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack to conduct any diplomacy of behalf of the United States or pass any information on to a foreign government. Tillerson was called by prosecutors to buttress their allegations that Barrack was serving...
Man stands trial for rape in Australian Parliament House
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A prosecutor has told a jury a government staffer described herself “as drunk as she’d ever been in her life” on the night she alleges she was raped inside the Australian Parliament House. In his opening address on Tuesday, prosecutor Shane Drumgold told the jury the level of Brittany Higgins’ intoxication was important because it was relevant to her ability to consent to having sex. Fellow staffer Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and faces a potential maximum sentence of 12 years in prison if convicted. His trial began in the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court on Tuesday in the national capital, Canberra. Three former government ministers are to testify.
Indigenous wall paintings uncovered at Mexican convent
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Indigenous symbols like a feather headdress, an axe and a shield have been found under layers of lime plaster at open-air chapels in a convent just south of Mexico City. The convent dates back to the 1500s, when Spanish Roman Catholic priests built open-air church patios to teach and convert Indigenous groups after the 1521 conquest of Mexico. Indigenous Mexicans preferred holding religious ceremonies in the open, and were reportedly distrustful of large, roofed spaces like churches. The finds announced Monday suggest the Spanish not only altered their church architecture, but also allowed masons to paint pre-Hispanic designs on the walls.
Venezuela's oil exports in Sept boosted by sales to China, swaps with Iran
HOUSTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - More shipments to Asia through intermediaries and growing cargo swaps with Iran drove Venezuela's oil exports in September to their third highest level this year, internal documents and tanker tracking data showed.
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
