Sports SUmmary: Second straight week of three football players receiving ACC honors, volleyball wins first two ACC matchups

Syracuse football crushes Wagner, improving to 5-0 for the first time in 35 years
Syracuse football improves its record to 5-0 in its homecoming game against Wagner (59-0), the first time being 5-0 since 1987. Orange running back Sean Tucker was electric with 232 rushing yards, moving to seventh (2668) in all-time rushing yards in the program. Tucker scored three rushing touchdowns, just one touchdown shy of his single game record.
Alumni Awards brings back fond memories for attendees
Excitement. Legacy. Orange. As alumni from across the country gathered, those three words filled the space as they waited for the ceremony. The Syracuse University Alumni Awards were held on Friday night, honoring SU alumni who have achieved great things after their graduation. Seven alumni were awarded for accomplishments in multiple industries, such as aviation, illustration and education.
Syracuse Fashion Week: A close-up spectacle of CNY designers’ latest visions
Syracuse Fashion Week closed last week with High Fashion and Fall Fling– two stunning shows spotlighting the latest fashion trends from Central New York designers. The scale of the shows is yet to recover from the pandemic fully. Compared to the glimmering open-air runway show along Walton Street in 2019, Aloft Hotel’s lobby and the Loft at Flynnstoned offer a far more compact presentation.
SU students reflect on turbulent semester for housing
Sophomore Sophia Moore recalls her excitement last spring, after selecting a large split double dorm room in Dellplain Hall during the on-campus student housing selection process. “I was sitting down at my laptop, ready to go, and we ended up picking room 536– I still remember the number,” Moore said...
