melbourneflorida.org
Traffic Homicide Investigation Pedestrian vs. Motorcycle
At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive regarding a motorcycle vs pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries from the crash and later succumbed to those injuries at Holmes Regional Medical Center. The initial investigation reveals that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road. The pedestrian was crossing Sarno Road, midblock from north to south when struck by the motorcyclist. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The crash is still under investigation.
click orlando
Indialantic mayor arrested, accused of hitting man with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. – The mayor of Indialantic is accused of using a rake to hit a man in the face while participating in a park cleanup for Hurricane Ian, according to the police department. David Berkman, 59, was arrested Friday and faces a misdemeanor battery charge. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
Person hit, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Sunday night in Melbourne. Police said the person was crossing Sarno Road around 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by the motorcyclist near Ironwood Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the person...
WESH
Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
spacecoastdaily.com
Titusville Man Critically Injured in Sept. 25 Crash Dies, FHP Upgrades Charges to DUI Manslaughter for Bryan Keith Holifield
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The 20-year-old Titusville man who was critically injured in a Sept. 25 crash has died at Holmes Regional Medical Center, according to Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Lt. Tara Crescenzi. Lt. Crescenzi said the charges filed against Bryan Keith Holifield, 47,...
melbourneflorida.org
What to do With Unused Sandbags
City staff filled and distributed approximately 5,000 sandbags to City of Melbourne residents in advance of Hurricane Ian. The City of Melbourne does not retrieve sandbags. Do not leave them at the curb for pick up. You may store any unused filled sandbags in a dry area out of the...
click orlando
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Highlights New Fiscal Year, Hurricane Ian in Monthly Mayor’s Message
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It’s a great day Palm Bay! On Sunday, September 11, the City of Palm Bay held its inaugural Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony included guest speakers, a bell ringing ceremony, and a moment of silence. It is our duty...
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for disturbance in Atlantic to develop: Is it heading toward Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of further development. Disturbance #1 is located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have increased a little, but there are not yet any signs of significant organization.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian landlord charged with burglary and criminal mischief
A 79-year-old Sebastian man was arrested after he allegedly went into his tenant’s residence to remove a sheet from a window and threw away food that was in a refrigerator. The tenant notified the police and said her landlord, Howard James Whitmore, entered her dwelling while she wasn’t home. She claims Whitmore threw out $40 to $50 of her food from the refrigerator.
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
WESH
Osceola County leaders warn residents of continued flooding impacts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Osceola County experiences flooding from Hurricane Ian. Osceola County gave an update Sunday on hurricane recovery efforts. The county has been working on flood models with assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District. According to county...
click orlando
Titusville man dies after crash with suspected DUI driver, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Titusville man died after being critically injured in a crash with a suspected DUI driver in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on State Road 5 and Dairy Road on Sept. 25. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Homewood Suites 131-Room Property Breaks Ground in Viera’s Borrows West, Hilton Garden Inn to Follow
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – General Hotels Corporation, in partnership with Weathervane Capital Partners, has begun work at the site of its future Homewood Suites hotel in the prestigious Borrows West development in Viera. “The 131-room property, to be operated by General Hotels Corporation, will reflect Viera’s...
