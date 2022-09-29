ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Homicide Investigation Pedestrian vs. Motorcycle

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive regarding a motorcycle vs pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries from the crash and later succumbed to those injuries at Holmes Regional Medical Center. The initial investigation reveals that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road. The pedestrian was crossing Sarno Road, midblock from north to south when struck by the motorcyclist. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The crash is still under investigation.
