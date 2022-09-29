Read full article on original website
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois
Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came...
Here’s the disaster relief Hurricane Ian survivors can request, but it’s not always easy to get
As those battered by Hurricane Ian contend with the storm’s aftermath, a multitude of federal, state and local agencies, along with nonprofit and charitable groups, are stepping in to provide for Florida residents’ immediate needs and to help them start rebuilding their lives. Nearly 2,800 people sought a...
$500M-plus from opioid deal starts heading to Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the first payments from a $518 million settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors will begin reaching the state in December. The money will provide much-needed cash officials can use to hire first responders or direct toward prevention, treatment and other services. Washington reached the settlement in May after declining to join a national settlement with the distributors — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. — as well as Johnson & Johnson. Ferguson announced Monday that the settlement had been unanimously approved by 125 cities and counties. The money will be paid out over 17 years, beginning with $55 million on Dec. 1.
Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. The Buffalo News reports that state and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, a suburb. An entry by Scott Andrusz broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds. A news release says the previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds. The winning squash will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16. A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. Guinness World Records reports that specimen weighed in at just over 2,700 pounds in 2021.
Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash has issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. In October 2018, a Ford Excursion SUV which had been turned into a stretch limo crashed in Schoharie, New York, after blowing through a T-intersection. The driver and 17 people inside the vehicle were killed, along with two pedestrians. It was the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade, pushing lawmakers to pass a package of limo safety legislation.
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Questions about guns, secretly recorded conversations and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated the court hearing Monday in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area. They’re accused of assisting others who were convicted in federal court of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. Lawyers and the judge are asking questions to weed out biases in the jury pool. Jury selection will resume Tuesday. The trial could last two weeks or more.
Prison reform advocate settles solitary confinement suit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prominent prison reform advocate has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for pretrial detainees. Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, complaining that he was being housed in one of the most restrictive cells in the most restrictive unit of the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, despite the fact that he had not yet been convicted of a crime. Friedmann claimed he was being punished for his advocacy. In a settlement agreement filed on Friday, the Correction Department agreed to house pretrial detainees based on an individualized assessment and give them an opportunity to appeal that decision.
Fulton County DA seeks to disqualify attorneys for Republican ‘fake electors’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is trying to disqualify two of the attorneys for 11 of the Republican “fake electors” who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing special purpose grand jury criminal investigation in Georgia. The latest...
Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars accrued by online fraud, including scamming vulnerable people on dating websites, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor was convicted earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 15 counts of substantive money laundering. Thirteen victims of romance fraud testified at his federal trial. One of them said she was convinced to send nearly $70,000 to a scammer she met on eHarmony. U.S. District Judge William Ray II in Atlanta sentenced the 46-year-old to 25 years in prison and three years of supervised release.
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state’s Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.
Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been convicted of capital murder for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A northeast Texas jury deliberated about an hour Monday before finding Taylor Parker guilty of the October 2020 murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the daughter cut from her womb who later died. The verdict of six men and six women came after three weeks of sometimes grisly testimony. Parker’s attorneys argued the baby was never alive and moved to dismiss a kidnapping charge, which would have lowered the capital murder charge to murder. Prosecutors say several medical professionals testified the infant had a heartbeat when born.
