Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Navigate Evansville Indiana’s Fall Festival With App That Puts A Munchie Map In Your Pocket
If you plan to head to 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week, and let's face it - you know you are - make sure you are well prepared with an app that not only puts a Munchie Map right in your pocket but lets you make lists, track the events, and even gives you details about the rides too.
Check Out These Maps of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween
Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
Viral Evansville Escape Room Ups the Scare Factor with a Real Boogeyman Who Terrorizes You
I love escape rooms as much as the next person, but I'm not sure I have the guts for this. The Boogeyman is a phrase I've heard ever since I was a kid. I remember hearing stories about bad kids who the boogeyman would "get." However, as a full-blown adult, I now wonder, what even is a boogeyman?
You Can Take a Nighttime Ghost Tour of New Harmony, Indiana All October Long
An excuse to walk around New Harmony at night while hearing spooky tales? Count me in!. New Harmony, Indiana is a small town with a lot of history. New Harmony is a national historic landmark and was first settled over 200 years ago. NewHarmony-in.gov says:. Settled in 1814, New Harmony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville Police Offer Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Trip to the Fall Festival
It's here. It's finally here. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is back this week for the 101st time. Over the course of six days, tens of thousands of people from around the Tri-State will make their way to the four-block stretch of Franklin Street between St. Joe and Wabash Avenue of Flags to chow down on hundreds of food items being whipped up by local non-profit organizations, ride the variety of rides, or try to win a prize at one of the several games of skill in the midway. Due to the large number of people expected to attend each day, the Evansville Police Department has offered a number of safety tips to help you and everyone else have an enjoyable time.
Castle Marching Band Half Pot Raffle Passes $60,000 with Tickets Available Until Oct. 8th
If you live in Warrick County, specifically Newburgh, you've likely seen pop-up canopies set up outside stores like Schnuck's and Walmart being staffed by a handful of adults. Those adults are the parents of Castle High School students who are members of the Castle Marching Knights they're hoping you'll stop and support their kids by purchasing tickets for their annual half pot fundraiser.
Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest
The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
Warrick Humane Society to Host Miles for Mutts 5K in Newburgh Indiana
For the last 17 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2022!. Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place Saturday, October 22rd (2022) at 8:00 AM along Warrick Trails. Miles for Mutts will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located in Newburgh, Indiana. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky Cemetery Celebrates 15 Years of ‘Voices of Elmwood’ A Look Back at the Town’s History
Voices of Elmwood is back and better than ever for its 15th celebration of serving our community. This year promises to be the very best yet!. Voices of Elmwood is a great Owensboro tradition allowing folks to learn of our great history and meet some of the key individuals that helped to shape our town.
Evansville to Offer Fall Festival Shuttle Service Aboard City Buses
Without a doubt, one of the most stressful aspects of the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is parking. Let me revise that statement. Parking really isn't too stressful if you don't mind paying a few bucks to use someone's lot. I almost always choose this option for a few reasons...
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
You Can Go Trick or Treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville
The annual tradition of trick or treating at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana continues in 2022. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
Kentucky Haunts: Waverly Hills Brings Back Their Haunted House for 2022
A haunted house, inside one of the most notoriously haunted places in the country, what could go wrong?. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
Cast Your Vote for the Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana
The 2022 marching band season is in full swing - the bands have finalized their programs and are performing at the final few local competitions. Up next on the schedule is the state competition put on by the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA). 2022 ISSMA Competition Schedule. The ISSMA...
All Paws On Deck – Indiana Canine Rescue Needs Emergency Fosters To Make Room For Hurricane Dogs
If you have never lived in Florida, and faced hurricane or even tropical storm winds, let me tell you it is scary. My family and I lived in Tallahassee, Florida during a tropical storm, and that it something that I do not want to experience ever again. Now, think about...
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0