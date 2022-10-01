Organizations head to Florida amid Hurricane Ian wreckage

Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it heads toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, it’s left thousands of residents scrambling to recover in its wake.

Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm.

How to help after Hurricane Ian: GoFundMe verified fundraisers

GoFundMe has corralled many different funds focused on both long-term and short-term relief efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Some fundraisers are aimed toward funding evacuation expenses, local disaster relief teams on the ground, and animal rescue missions.

Fundraisers that have been vetted by GoFundMe:

Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: Damaged boats are seen amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a disaster relief group composed of military veterans, with a focus on serving “underserved or economically-challenged communities.” The organization is raising funds to support its work in Florida.

It said it had route clearance teams prepared ahead of the hurricane’s land impact to assist with clearing trees and debris from roadways.

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay provides food to almost 1 million food-insecure families in west central Florida. The group’s disaster readiness team is “FEMA trained and prepared to handle disaster situations.”

It works in collaboration with the Tampa Bay area emergency operations centers to provide food, water and hygiene items during disaster relief situations.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, started by chef Jose Andres, provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. The group said it has people staged across Florida, so its relief team can begin serving meals to those who need them as soon as Hurricane Ian passes.

They are raising money to support their efforts feeding the communities, the organization said.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images - PHOTO: People embrace as they survey property damage from Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla.

CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund

This fund “supports initiatives that prioritize communities devastated by Atlantic hurricanes, especially those facing systemic barriers to equitable recovery,” according to the organization’s website.

It focuses on meeting medium- and long-term needs, like rebuilding homes, funding mental health services, and other challenges communities face in the recovery process.

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is Florida's official private fund that provides financial assistance to cities across the state during emergencies and disasters.

Good360

Nonprofit Good360 is providing relief and recovery in response to Hurricane Ian, mobilizing on the ground forces in Florida cities including Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa. The organizers say they plan to focus on both long- and short-term needs for care and clean-up, providing water, tarps, non-perishable foods, hygiene kits, blankets, and mold remediation products.