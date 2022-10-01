ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Organizations head to Florida amid Hurricane Ian wreckage

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XETBe_0iFSwAoe00

Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it heads toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, it’s left thousands of residents scrambling to recover in its wake.

Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm.

How to help after Hurricane Ian: GoFundMe verified fundraisers

GoFundMe has corralled many different funds focused on both long-term and short-term relief efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Some fundraisers are aimed toward funding evacuation expenses, local disaster relief teams on the ground, and animal rescue missions.

Fundraisers that have been vetted by GoFundMe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFKBO_0iFSwAoe00
Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: Damaged boats are seen amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Fort Myers, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a disaster relief group composed of military veterans, with a focus on serving “underserved or economically-challenged communities.” The organization is raising funds to support its work in Florida.

It said it had route clearance teams prepared ahead of the hurricane’s land impact to assist with clearing trees and debris from roadways.

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay provides food to almost 1 million food-insecure families in west central Florida. The group’s disaster readiness team is “FEMA trained and prepared to handle disaster situations.”

It works in collaboration with the Tampa Bay area emergency operations centers to provide food, water and hygiene items during disaster relief situations.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, started by chef Jose Andres, provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. The group said it has people staged across Florida, so its relief team can begin serving meals to those who need them as soon as Hurricane Ian passes.

They are raising money to support their efforts feeding the communities, the organization said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxzPH_0iFSwAoe00
Sean Rayford/Getty Images - PHOTO: People embrace as they survey property damage from Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla.

CDP Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund

This fund “supports initiatives that prioritize communities devastated by Atlantic hurricanes, especially those facing systemic barriers to equitable recovery,” according to the organization’s website.

It focuses on meeting medium- and long-term needs, like rebuilding homes, funding mental health services, and other challenges communities face in the recovery process.

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is Florida's official private fund that provides financial assistance to cities across the state during emergencies and disasters.

Good360

Nonprofit Good360 is providing relief and recovery in response to Hurricane Ian, mobilizing on the ground forces in Florida cities including Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa. The organizers say they plan to focus on both long- and short-term needs for care and clean-up, providing water, tarps, non-perishable foods, hygiene kits, blankets, and mold remediation products.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
FLORIDA STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WTVR-TV

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Andres
CBS Minnesota

"We don't know if the house is there": Minnesotans with ties to Florida face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian leaves damage

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage in Florida, and beaches in Fort Meyers are caked with piles and piles of debris from the storm.Parents Frankie and Christine Mannella, along with their daughter Olive, road tripped from Anoka, Minnesota down to Fort Meyers to see what's left of their home."We don't know if it's like the house is there, stuff is in it but it's just all ruined, or if the house is completely gone," said Frankie. The family pulled over in Georgia to talk with WCCO-TV's Marielle Mohs. They watched from Minnesota as Ian destroyed the beach they've spent...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Disaster Management#Rubicon Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
ABC News

ABC News

855K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy