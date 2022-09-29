Justice Center Steering Committee to vote on jail property, review renovation study next week

Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday evening is expected to approve $51 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for housing and arts programs. The largest of the proposals is $35 million to provide “gap financing” for affordable and market-rate housing, with the goal of producing up to 3,150 housing units. That $35 million – $5 million of which has already been allocated to the Woodhill Homes project – will predominantly go toward affordable housing ($25 million) but also toward “market-rate” housing ($10 million), according to city documents.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County jail can be renovated, but it might not be the most practical option, requiring extensive work and “many compromises,” the independent consultant concluded after a two-month assessment of whether the existing facility can be salvaged. The jail was designed for “custody...
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council are accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board. City Council approved the creation of the Citizen Oversight Board Sept. 26. The creation of the ordinance was expedited following the June 27 police shooting of Jayland Walker, which sparked protests in Akron and brought national attention to the city and its police department. Eight officers fired dozens of times at Walker, 25, who was unarmed when he died.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. In his capacity as the Administrative Judge,...
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to retain the services of Frank Kasimov Consulting for the city’s planning department. On Monday (Oct. 3), council voted to extend the contracted services of Kasimov, a retired city planner who was hired as a consultant this summer, through Dec. 31.
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve watched Cuyahoga County careen toward buying the toxic Transport Road site for $20 million, despite the two county executive candidates rejecting the plan. Now, the county prosecutor is considering suing if County Council doesn’t stop. In a twist, the prosecutor can’t represent himself, since he’s already representing the county executive and council.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council has introduced a proposed tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development, for first reading only. The tentative deal could include some additional incentives for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District -- which also needs to approve the TIF proposal -- with new perks such as a possible “50-50″ split on city income taxes collected from construction workers at the project site.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. We’re talking about how rare the move...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The developer behind a Meijer grocery store and apartments near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is set to receive a $1.5 million loan from the city of Cleveland to cover a financing gap brought on by rising construction costs. A City Council committee approved the loan...
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred location for a new jail has been mired in controversy over whether toxic conditions can be remediated for safe use, but county officials say it’s the only property that meets all their criteria. The county’s Public Works Director Michael Dever recently...
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- City Council voted 9-0 Sept. 26 to enter into a contract with Simvay Systems LLC of Westlake for the purchase of four more security cameras to place around the city. Mayor Greg Zilka said the cameras are expected to be mounted this fall. The locations include...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attention Greater Cleveland nonprofits: You need it, you name it -- they just might have it in stock at the newly opened Goods Bank NEO. Call it “semi-retirement” for two Shaker Heights residents, who got the keys in mid-August to a 15,000-square-foot warehouse near Gordon Park with the idea of “filling the need, bridging the gap and stretching the impact” for thousands of organizations, schools and faith-based groups in Cuyahoga County.
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents and citizens don’t have to identify themselves to Strongsville police unless an officer “reasonably suspects” they are committing, have committed, are about to commit or have witnessed a crime. City Council approved this and other amendments to municipal code in September. The changes...
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council narrowly approved legislation Monday (Oct. 3) that will have the city partnering with Shaker Heights on a deer management program. Shaker Heights has been culling deer for six years, using the services of Precision Wildlife Management, a firm established by former Shaker Heights police officer James Mariano.
Cuyahoga County Councilmember Meredith Turner finds the food in the County Jail “absolutely terrible” (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). Perhaps the diners in the jail might make some better lifestyle choices so they could enjoy better dining experiences. Louise Brick,
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – Township trustees have come together to provide Flock camera coverage in key areas to help law enforcement fight crime. The technology will allow law enforcement to identify criminal activity and persons who may have committed crimes. Townships involved include Concord, Painesville and Perry.
What exactly is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb thinking by letting Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon resign (”Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with schools CEO Gordon,” editorial, Oct. 2) -- if, in fact, that is the case?. I can understand wanting to pick your own personnel...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
