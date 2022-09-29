Read full article on original website
Kaa O
4d ago
As a tech working with AT&T it is a good idea to also keep your Wi-Fi router at least 3 ft. away from other wireless devices & even some cordless phones. Keep the router in an open elevated area, it needs to broadcast signals effectively. The router also uses default Wi-Fi channels 6 or 11, which could cause drops/latency especially in apartments where it may overlap with neighbor routers. Use a free Wi-Fi analyzer app to find the best channels for your 2.4/5 ghz signals. I normally use channel 2. Good luck @ Aloha!
