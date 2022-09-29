Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trevon Diggs has a Lock Down Performance
Former Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs leads the Dallas Cowboys to a win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. In the Cowboy's 25-10 victory, Diggs ended the game with three pass deflections and his second interception of the season. Even though Diggs's stats are not anything special, he made most of his impact by locking down the Commander's star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.
Brian Robinson Expected to Be Activated This Week
Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., is expected to be cleared and activated off the Commanders non-football injury list later this week, according to the national insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapoport. "The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian...
Crimson Commanders: Week 4
Things are getting bad in DC. So bad that Washington may be in the running to add either Bryce Young or Will Anderson to the list of Crimson Commanders in the 2023 draft. Sunday's game against Dallas was just as difficult to watch for Washington fans as last week's 24-8 drubbing at the hands of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz had absolutely no protection from the offensive line, and when he did, he held on to the ball way too long.
Former Alabama DBs Show Up Big Sunday
Alabama football has produced an enormous amount of talent that went on to play in the NFL, especially at defensive back. Coach Saban works primarily with defensive backs during drills at practice, largely playing a factor in the development and success of former Alabama defensive backs in the NFL. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coach Saban Gets Blasted For His Postgame Interview On CBS
A microphone is stuck in Coach Nick Saban's face and he jumps down the reporters throat. He even apologized once after being rough on a reporter in a postgame interview during the early days of Tua Tagovailoa, if I remember correctly. Now, Sports Illustrated has posted a piece on the...
The King Hits Career Milestone
Derrick Henry became the fourth player in Titans franchise history to eclipse the 7000-yard mark in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon. Henry came into the afternoon needing only 11-yards to hit the mark and got the necessary yardage on just two carries. With that achievement, Henry...
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Gives Latest Update on Tua Tagovailoa
Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out in the Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets as he remains in concussion protocols. "Yeah, this is something that it's too early to give a definite timeline," said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. "I can comfortably say that he will be out for this game against the Jets. But anything beyond that, we're just focused on making sure he's at optimal health and then crossing that bridge, so it's a little early for definite timelines on that."
NFL・
NFL, NFLPA Release Joint Statement Following Tua Tagovailoa Injury
The NFL and the NFL Players Association released a joint statement Saturday on the concussion investigation involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The statement states that no conclusions about any medical errors or violations have been made as the investigation into the matter is still ongoing. However, the statement highlights...
NFL・
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0