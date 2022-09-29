French studio Ubisoft may well be giving Stadia gamers a big freebie, as the company is currently looking for a way to migrate games purchased on the service to PCs. If the announcement of the closure of the Stadia service by Google was not totally a surprise, the various studios working on games for the platform were disappointed to discover the bad news at the same time as everyone else. Some still have to release their titles on the platform by the scheduled shutdown on January 18, 2023, and must therefore find another solution to make the development of their games profitable.

