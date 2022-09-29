Read full article on original website
How to use Android on your PC in a simple way
The mobile phone market is divided into two different platforms: iOS and Android. However, if there is something to highlight, it is that in terms of video games, its importance has been increasing in recent years and with exclusive titles along the way. However, having a powerful terminal is very expensive. Well, we are going to teach you how to run android games and apps on windowswith which you will save having to buy a mobile phone for it.
Google will make it easy to delete personal data
Very, very interesting change in Google’s policy regarding privacy. And it is that we remember that, not so long ago, the development of the right to be forgotten was necessary, as a legal rule so that the search engine had to eliminate results with personal information. It is true that, at the other extreme, we find the interest of many not only to appear in the search results, but also to do so in the best positions.
when will pirate games work?
There has been a great controversy for years about Homebrew, that is, hackers with high knowledge of computer systems seeking access to closed systems. The most famous are those that allow you to install applications without going through the official Apple store. Normally, they used to be called hacks colloquially or “jaqueos” in honor of the English verb “to hack”, but it was after breaking the protection of the first iPhone that it was given the name of Jailbreak.
News from the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the Samsung smartphones affected by Android 13, this is the recap of the week
Leaker OnLeaks lifts the veil on the future design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, 12 Samsung smartphones will benefit from the update by the end of the year, Disney+ takes aim at the media timeline, this is the recap of the week. This week, we explain how to activate...
Download any file from the Internet at maximum speed with these tricks
Wireless connections are prone to interference of all kinds, so that, in most cases, the speed of the connection is considerably reduced compared to the real speed that we have contracted. The best way to take advantage of our Internet connection to download content from P2P networks and, in general, any Internet content or consume streaming video, is by using a network cable connected directly to the computer.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
Brave rolls out translator, reading list and improves Tor support
That time of the month has come when the main web browsers on the market launch their new versions and if we talk about Chromium derivatives, Brave is one that usually brings interesting news from time to time, as is the case: own translator, list of reading, improvement of the support of the Tor network…
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
Ubisoft announces the transfer of game purchases on Google Stadia to your PC
French studio Ubisoft may well be giving Stadia gamers a big freebie, as the company is currently looking for a way to migrate games purchased on the service to PCs. If the announcement of the closure of the Stadia service by Google was not totally a surprise, the various studios working on games for the platform were disappointed to discover the bad news at the same time as everyone else. Some still have to release their titles on the platform by the scheduled shutdown on January 18, 2023, and must therefore find another solution to make the development of their games profitable.
Have I been blocked on WhatsApp? So you can get out of doubt
Keep in touch with our friends, family or co-workers through the messaging application WhatsApp it is usual. We generally use text messages through this platform, although we can also make voice or video calls. But perhaps that relationship with some of our contacts does not always go as well as we might initially think.
Is it good to turn off your router from time to time?
The first thing you should keep in mind is that the router is a device designed to remain for weeks and months on. In principle, there should be no problems and you could connect normally, having both a cable and Wi-Fi connection, without having to turn it off from time to time.
Why do I have Spotify on my computer? This is how Microsoft makes money at your expense
The storage units that are part of our computer, despite the fact that they are getting bigger, have limited space. Hence, for many the misuse of the gigabytes available on these disks is very serious. Microsoft sometimes does not help us at all when it comes to saving in this regard, something that we are now also seeing with the unexpected arrival of the application of Spotify.
SEO Audit Service: Not Just a Buzzword Anymore
SEO Audit Services are not just a buzzword anymore. They have been around for a long time and have proven to be useful in the digital marketing industry. The services make it easier for companies to improve their SEO strategy by providing them with data on how they rank against their competitors.
Why companies will offer Internet and cloud in the tariff
We have many rates available to contract Internet today. Normally, we find options to have more or less Mbps available from optical fiber, as well as include calls or mobile data. But why are so many companies going to start offering available space in the cloud? In this article we are going to talk about it and explain what we can expect for the next few years.
Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft join forces for voice recognition for people with disabilities
The University of Illinois has partnered with Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and the Speech Accessibility Project to contribute to the Improving voice recognition for people with disabilities and of various speech patterns that are often not considered by the artificial intelligences used in this field. This includes people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other illnesses that directly or indirectly end up interfering with speech.
YouTube prepares changes that you will not like
Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
Play with the Oculus Quest on the PC and without cables? D-Link has the solution
Since the oculus quest hit the stores, the universe of virtual reality has evolved favorably towards an increasingly less niche product. Its ability to function without the help of a computer allows you to enjoy a completely cable-free virtual experience, however, the best applications and games still depend on the potential of a PC, and with it, the annoying cable. But that is about to end.
Apple Music reaches 100 million songs
When we talk about streaming music services, The first name that comes to mind for the vast majority is Spotify., Sure. And it is normal, because after all he is the dean of them. However, over the years other services, mainly Apple Music and Amazon Music, but also Deezer, YouTube Music, Tidal, etc., have tried to fight for the gold medal, in a competition that is becoming a little more difficult every day. Swedish company.
I have exchanged the AirPods Pro for the AirPods Pro 2, do I regret it?
The first thing you have to know is the use that I make of my headphonesand it is that despite the fact that I have both the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, the ones I use the most on a day-to-day basis are undoubtedly the Pro ones, since they offer that versatility and comfort that only high-end headphones can give you. that size, mainly when using them outside the home.
Google Stadia gave up a Hideo Kojima exclusive
Last Thursday something that had been suspected for a long time was confirmed, the closure of Google Stadia, a service that came with very good intentions and with an interesting proposal, but for a host of reasons, it never got off the ground and, over time, began to threaten to be shot down, without any movement being seen on the part of the search engine company to prop it up and, even less, to try back to fight the front line.
