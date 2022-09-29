Read full article on original website
Paramore Release New Song ‘This Is Why,’ Announce Their 6th Album
Have officially released their first new music since their 2017 album, After Laughter. The latest Paramore single, "This is Why," has now emerged — just as the Hayley Williams-led pop-rockers had promised. A new era has arrived. As revealed alongside the new song on Wednesday (Sept. 28), the track...
Giovannie and the Hired Guns Drop Tuba-Featuring Track ‘Overrated,’ Announce New Album
One of the breakout rock acts of 2022 has been Giovannie and the Hired Guns, who have seen their tracks "Ramon Ayala," "Can't Answer Why" and "I Don't Mind" carve out some footing at rock radio. But don't expect the early success to go to their head, as the band drops the new song "Overrated" which features that most rocking of instruments, the tuba!
Muse Announce 2023 North American Tour With Evanescence
Muse bring their "Will of the People Tour" to stateside fans when the English rock band visits venues in the U.S. and Canada for a North American tour in early 2023. Evanescence provide support on the bill. Are you ready to rock? Get Muse tickets here. Will of the People...
A Day to Remember Plot Late 2022 Acoustic Tour After Fall Headline Dates
While the end of the calendar year is approaching, there are still plenty of miles to travel for A Day to Remember. The veteran rockers were already hitting the road this month for headline shows, and now they've added a late year acoustic theater tour with special guests Wage War.
Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Won’t Play it for ‘Really Long Time’
Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Has 2nd Heart Surgery, Shares Recovery Update
Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently underwent additional heart surgery to repair part of an aortic graft that doctors used to help save his life last year. At the 2021 Louder Than Life Festival, the 42-year-old rocker experienced an aortic rupture onstage during Judas Priest's performance. It required an initial emergency heart surgery.
NOFX Drop Driving Bass-Heavy ‘Darby Crashing Your Party,’ Announce ‘Double Album’ Details
NOFX are on their way back with Double Album, the conveniently titled follow-up to last year's Single Album, and they're sharing the first new music from that disc, a track titled "Darby Crashing Your Party." The bass-heavy track with a nod to the legendary Germs vocalist Darby Crash, Fat Mike...
Born of Osiris Guitarist Home After 27-Day Coma, Band Drops Off In Flames Tour
Born of Osiris have bowed out of their scheduled fall tour with In Flames, citing a recent "unfortunate medical situation" that left their guitarist Lee McKinney in a coma for 27 days and hospitalized for six weeks. In their statement, the group reveals that McKinney is now home and expected...
Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Makes Cameo as ‘White Jesus’ on TV Show
Props to Incubus' frontman Brandon Boyd, who made a memorable cameo this week on the season finale of the critically hailed FX series Reservation Dogs. For those who've followed the series, a major plot point has been the quest for the Indigenous teen protagonists to leave their rural Oklahoma reservation upbringing and make it to California, visiting the ocean as a way to honor their late friend Daniel. As the second season comes to a close, the journey is finally made, with a few detours along the way.
Falling in Reverse Pull Out of Festival After Their Laptops Go Missing
Falling in Reverse backed out of their Sept. 24 performance at WIIL Rock Fest 2022 in Illinois after the laptops they use for their set went missing, as lead singer Ronnie Radke explained in a video. Subsequently, some responded by criticizing the reason for the rock band's cancellation in the...
