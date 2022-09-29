ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Paramore Release New Song ‘This Is Why,’ Announce Their 6th Album

Have officially released their first new music since their 2017 album, After Laughter. The latest Paramore single, "This is Why," has now emerged — just as the Hayley Williams-led pop-rockers had promised. A new era has arrived. As revealed alongside the new song on Wednesday (Sept. 28), the track...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Muse Announce 2023 North American Tour With Evanescence

Muse bring their "Will of the People Tour" to stateside fans when the English rock band visits venues in the U.S. and Canada for a North American tour in early 2023. Evanescence provide support on the bill. Are you ready to rock? Get Muse tickets here. Will of the People...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
Loudwire

Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Won’t Play it for ‘Really Long Time’

Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
MUSIC
Distinctly Montana

Unsolved Montana Murders

Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
MONTANA STATE
Loudwire

Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs

While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Taylor York
Person
Zac Farro
Loudwire

Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Makes Cameo as ‘White Jesus’ on TV Show

Props to Incubus' frontman Brandon Boyd, who made a memorable cameo this week on the season finale of the critically hailed FX series Reservation Dogs. For those who've followed the series, a major plot point has been the quest for the Indigenous teen protagonists to leave their rural Oklahoma reservation upbringing and make it to California, visiting the ocean as a way to honor their late friend Daniel. As the second season comes to a close, the journey is finally made, with a few detours along the way.
TV SERIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy