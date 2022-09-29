Read full article on original website
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
The Internet Connection Sharing (ICS) tool allows you to share an internet connection with other devices on a Local Area Network (LAN). But how does this tool work, and how do you enable it? What are its pros and cons?. This article will answer all these questions. Additionally, we’ll show...
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
If you have come this far, it is because you have problems with your Internet connection. You try to navigate and you see that you do not have access or it is constantly cut off. These simple steps can come in handy to solve many of the common problems that usually appear in these cases.
Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Extreme couponer Hayley Bennett runs @that_coupon_chick, an Instagram page focused on coupons and deals, and helps people save money and find clearance deals.
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
STAFF were left open-mouthed after a payroll email dropped into their inboxes with a meme asking for a very X-rated favour. The message from payroll told workers when their pay sheets needed to be submitted - but it was another detail that caught their attention. At the bottom of the...
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
